Arts & Entertainment

Salisbury Songwriter Bob Wingate Debuts with ‘just wingin’ it’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
Salisbury Songwriter Bob Wingate Debuts with ‘just wingin’ it’

Bob Wingate, a seasoned songwriter based in Salisbury, has recently unveiled his debut album, ‘just wingin’ it.’ The album, a melodic concoction of folk, jazz, blues, pop, and rock gospel genres, stands as a testament to Wingate’s 51-year musical journey. With a guitar in his hands and a tune in his heart, Wingate has penned hundreds of songs, etching his mark in the annals of music.

A Musical Tribute

The album, a vibrant, family-friendly ensemble devoid of any profanity, is a tribute to his late father, Bob Wingate Sr. His father’s unwavering support and encouragement led him to pursue what he describes as something more than a hobby but not quite a career. His music, a mirror to his soul, reflects the diversity of his inspirations, as varied as the playful antics of squirrels or the intensity of a brewing thunderstorm.

The Making of ‘just wingin’ it’

Wingate’s creative process involved collaboration with musicians Craig Malz and Mike Amico, and recording engineers including Amico and Eddie Snuggs at SNUG Records. After a three-day recording session and nine months of diligent production, ‘just wingin’ it’ was born. The title of the album, coined spontaneously during a recording session, resonates with Wingate’s approach to music – a fluid, go-with-the-flow style that allows his creativity to take flight.

Looking Ahead

The album, available for digital download, CD, and USB flash drive through various channels, is just the beginning of Wingate’s musical expedition. His future plans include creating another album and possibly penning a book. With a spirit as contagious as his music, Wingate encourages other musicians to chase their dreams, reminding them that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

