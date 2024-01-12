en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Salaar’s Success Story: From Box Office Triumph to Divine Blessings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:53 pm EST
Salaar’s Success Story: From Box Office Triumph to Divine Blessings

In a testament to the allure of Indian cinema, the film ‘Salaar’ has emerged as a triumphant success, garnering a worldwide box office collection of ₹700 crores. The film’s star actor, Prabhas, and director Prashanth Neel recently visited the Sri Durgaaparameshwari temple in Mangalore, Karnataka, to seek blessings. Their visit to the temple showcases a blend of cultural and religious significance intertwined with their professional triumph.

The Success of ‘Salaar’

The film ‘Salaar’, produced by Hombale Films and featuring an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, has earned its place as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. Following its impressive performance, the film’s team, including Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and producer Vijay Kirgandur, offered special prayers at the Sri Durgaaparameshwari temple. The act of reverence has become a symbol of their gratitude and the cultural significance of their achievement.

Salute to the Celebration

In addition to the temple visit, the team is also planning a grand success party in Bangalore, further extending the celebrations. The party, to be hosted by the production house, will be attended by the entire cast and crew, marking the film’s success in a grand way. This comes as the film continues to enjoy its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas, thereby solidifying Hombale Films as one of the strongest production banners in the Indian movie industry.

The Tail of the Tape

The team’s visit to the temple has resonated with the festive spirit of Lohri 2024 and become a highlight in the media. The film’s success, coupled with the team’s display of humility and gratitude, illustrates the unique intersection of professional achievement and personal faith. As the team prepares for the sequel, ‘Salaar Part 2’, the story of their success becomes a part of the broader narrative of Indian cinema’s growth and cultural significance.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
29 seconds ago
Is CIA Kate Laswell the Next Operator in Call of Duty's MW3?
In the dynamic universe of Call of Duty, a new chapter is about to be written. The fervor among players is palpable as the game is seemingly on the verge of introducing a new Operator in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). The character in question? Kate Laswell, the well-known CIA agent who’s been a pivotal figure
Is CIA Kate Laswell the Next Operator in Call of Duty's MW3?
Julia Fox Stirs Fashion Scene with Unconventional Bridal-themed Outfit
9 mins ago
Julia Fox Stirs Fashion Scene with Unconventional Bridal-themed Outfit
Netflix's 'Boy Swallows Universe' Lauded by Fans, Earns High Ratings and Praise for Authentic Storytelling
11 mins ago
Netflix's 'Boy Swallows Universe' Lauded by Fans, Earns High Ratings and Praise for Authentic Storytelling
Stephen Mulhern to Host 'Dancing On Ice', Reuniting with Holly Willoughby
1 min ago
Stephen Mulhern to Host 'Dancing On Ice', Reuniting with Holly Willoughby
'Wake Up Sid' Stars Reunite for OPPO Ad, Fans Demand Sequel
1 min ago
'Wake Up Sid' Stars Reunite for OPPO Ad, Fans Demand Sequel
Brad Pitt and Sam Asghari's Encounter: More Than Meets the Eye
7 mins ago
Brad Pitt and Sam Asghari's Encounter: More Than Meets the Eye
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket Match Summaries and Player Updates
2 mins
Cricket Match Summaries and Player Updates
Philippines' Constitution Amendment Debate: A Clash of Caution and Change
3 mins
Philippines' Constitution Amendment Debate: A Clash of Caution and Change
Australian-born Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark Amid Family Health Concerns
4 mins
Australian-born Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark Amid Family Health Concerns
Sven-Goran Eriksson Unveils Terminal Cancer Diagnosis and Life Aspirations
5 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Unveils Terminal Cancer Diagnosis and Life Aspirations
CES 2024: The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 Revolutionizes Sleep Tech
5 mins
CES 2024: The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 Revolutionizes Sleep Tech
Venezuelan Bill Threatens NGOs: Echoes of Nicaragua
5 mins
Venezuelan Bill Threatens NGOs: Echoes of Nicaragua
Palestinian Ambassador Speaks Out: A Hearing at the International Court of Justice
5 mins
Palestinian Ambassador Speaks Out: A Hearing at the International Court of Justice
Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India's Inflation Hits Four-Month High
10 mins
Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India's Inflation Hits Four-Month High
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
11 mins
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app