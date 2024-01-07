en English
Arts & Entertainment

Salaar Set for Spanish Release in Latin America Following Box Office Triumph

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:52 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
The Indian film ‘Salaar,’ starring the much-admired actor Prabhas, continues to defy expectations, amassing an impressive total of 387 crore in earnings to date. On its 15th and 16th day alone, the film raked in a hefty 3.65 crore and 5.25 crore nett respectively across various Indian languages, with a notable contribution from the Hindi version.

Salaar’s Success: A Testament to Teamwork

Prabhas, the leading actor in the film, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support the film has garnered. He attributed the film’s success to the collective dedication and effort of the entire Salaar team. More than the box office numbers, he underscored the positive impact the film has had on its viewers, a testament to the power of cinema to touch hearts and change perspectives.

Breaking New Ground: Salaar in Spanish

In an exciting development, the makers of Salaar have announced the upcoming release of a Spanish version of the film in Latin America. This version, aptly titled ‘SalaarCeaseFire,’ is set to premiere on March 7, 2024. The responsibility of distribution falls on Cinepolis, a dominant player in the Latin American market, boasting a substantial 72.5% market share. The announcement was made via the official social media account of the film’s makers, stirring anticipation among global cinema enthusiasts.

Expanding Horizons: Indian Cinema’s Global Appeal

This move marks a significant milestone in Indian cinema’s journey towards international recognition and appeal. It reflects the growing influence of Indian films beyond domestic borders, as they continue to captivate global audiences with their unique storytelling and rich cultural nuances.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

