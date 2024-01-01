Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire – A Box Office Sensation

The epic action film, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has demonstrated an impressive performance at the box office since its release on December 22, 2023. The film, which was released in various languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, has been well-received by the audience, garnering total earnings in India projected to surpass 357 crore INR by its 11th day.

Impressive Performance at the Box Office

After having an impressive first week, grossing 308 crore INR, the Telugu version alone contributed 186.05 crore INR. On the 8th day, Salaar earned 9.62 crore INR, followed by 12.55 crore INR on the 9th day, and 15.1 crore INR on the 10th day. As per the report by Sacnilk.com, the film has outperformed Jawan as the highest-grossing opener of 2023, accumulating a net collection of 10.48 crore INR on its 11th day, bringing Salaar’s total collection in India to 355.75 crore INR.

Setting New Records

The film has grossed over 625 crore INR worldwide so far, making Prabhas the only star in South India to hold three 600 crore club movies. The film’s success at the box office is attributed to the collective efforts of the cast and crew who have dedicated their hearts to the project. Prabhas conveyed his gratitude to the audience on social media for the movie’s tremendous success.

The Story and Production

The storyline of Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar, and follows the journey of two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj), who turn foes due to circumstances. The movie features an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and Jagapathi Babu. The film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, faced production difficulties including pandemic reshoots and VFX delays. Despite these challenges, the film emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2023, the third highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.