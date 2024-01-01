en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire – A Box Office Sensation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire – A Box Office Sensation

The epic action film, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has demonstrated an impressive performance at the box office since its release on December 22, 2023. The film, which was released in various languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, has been well-received by the audience, garnering total earnings in India projected to surpass 357 crore INR by its 11th day.

Impressive Performance at the Box Office

After having an impressive first week, grossing 308 crore INR, the Telugu version alone contributed 186.05 crore INR. On the 8th day, Salaar earned 9.62 crore INR, followed by 12.55 crore INR on the 9th day, and 15.1 crore INR on the 10th day. As per the report by Sacnilk.com, the film has outperformed Jawan as the highest-grossing opener of 2023, accumulating a net collection of 10.48 crore INR on its 11th day, bringing Salaar’s total collection in India to 355.75 crore INR.

Setting New Records

The film has grossed over 625 crore INR worldwide so far, making Prabhas the only star in South India to hold three 600 crore club movies. The film’s success at the box office is attributed to the collective efforts of the cast and crew who have dedicated their hearts to the project. Prabhas conveyed his gratitude to the audience on social media for the movie’s tremendous success.

The Story and Production

The storyline of Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar, and follows the journey of two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj), who turn foes due to circumstances. The movie features an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and Jagapathi Babu. The film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, faced production difficulties including pandemic reshoots and VFX delays. Despite these challenges, the film emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2023, the third highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Late Late New Year's Eve Show: Ringing in 2024 with Celebratory Zeal

By BNN Correspondents

Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala

By BNN Correspondents

Actor Ian Ziering at the Center of a New Year's Eve Altercation with Bikers

By BNN Correspondents

Box Office Bounces Back in 2023: 'Wonka' and 'The Color Purple' Lead the Pack

By BNN Correspondents

Irish Novels of 2024: A Literary Voyage Across Genres ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 9 mins
Irish Novels of 2024: A Literary Voyage Across Genres ...
heart comment 0
2024 TV Outlook: Promising Releases Amid Hollywood Strikes

By BNN Correspondents

2024 TV Outlook: Promising Releases Amid Hollywood Strikes
‘Night Court’ Reboot: Marsha Warfield’s Surprise Return Sparks Excitement

By BNN Correspondents

'Night Court' Reboot: Marsha Warfield's Surprise Return Sparks Excitement
Classical Indian Dance Meets Innovation at Chennai’s Dance for Dance Festival

By BNN Correspondents

Classical Indian Dance Meets Innovation at Chennai's Dance for Dance Festival
Cecilia Marfo Captivates Audience at UTV Day With The Stars Event

By Ebenezer Mensah

Cecilia Marfo Captivates Audience at UTV Day With The Stars Event
Latest Headlines
World News
Ireland's President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year's Eve Statement
25 seconds
Ireland's President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year's Eve Statement
European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid
33 seconds
European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
1 min
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit
2 mins
Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
2 mins
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
Study Reveals American Voters' Willingness to Overlook Democratic Norms
2 mins
Study Reveals American Voters' Willingness to Overlook Democratic Norms
Riad Turk: Remembering Syria’s Nelson Mandela
2 mins
Riad Turk: Remembering Syria’s Nelson Mandela
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
3 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races
3 mins
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
3 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app