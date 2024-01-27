Saintfloew's Homecoming Concert: A Celebration of Roots and Love

On February 3, Zimbabwean hip-hop sensation Saintfloew, recognized by his birth name Tawanda Mambo, is set to ignite the stage in his birthplace, Chitungwiza. This event, dubbed as a 'home-coming party,' carries an emotional significance for Saintfloew, who, despite no longer residing in the town, cherishes his deep-rooted connection with it. His previous performance at the town's Aquatic Complex, two years ago, left an indelible mark, and the artist is eager to recreate the magic and share this moment with his childhood companions and kin.

A Grand Introduction

Beyond the music and nostalgia, this concert serves another poignant purpose for Saintfloew. It presents an opportunity for the 'Silas Mavende' hit-maker to introduce his new wife, Beverly, to his community. The artist hinted at the possibility of receiving marriage blessings and gifts from concert attendees, making this event a meaningful blend of music and personal life.

Sharing the Stage

The concert will not solely echo Saintfloew's rhymes. Joining him on stage will be Voltz JT, another hip-hop artist hailing from Chitungwiza, and musicians Michael Magz and Master H. Their collective performance is set to create a vibrant musical atmosphere, reflecting the town's rich musical heritage.

Rooted in Inspiration

Saintfloew's choice of venue, the Aquatic Complex, is not arbitrary. The artist credits Alick Macheso, a sungura musician, for inspiring him to use this location as his performance 'home ground.' Macheso's commitment to staying connected with his roots resonated with Saintfloew, influencing him to continue this tradition. Chitungwiza has been the birthplace of several prominent musicians, including Nicolas Zakaria, Innocent Mujintu, Hwindi President, and Lady Squanda, further cementing its reputation as a musical hub.