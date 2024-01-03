en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Saindhav’: Venkatesh Daggubati’s 75th Film Set to Make Waves in Telugu Cinema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Marking a milestone in the Telugu film industry, the much-anticipated action-drama ‘Saindhav’ is set to grace the silver screen on January 13 during the vibrant Sankranti festival. The film is a significant landmark for actor Venkatesh Daggubati, marking his 75th cinematic journey and features an ensemble of top-drawer talents directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

Action Meets Family Drama in ‘Saindhav’

The heart of ‘Saindhav’ lies in the intriguing interplay of action and family drama. The recently released trailer introduces audiences to a father, portrayed by Venkatesh Daggubati, who is seen as a gentle superhero in the eyes of his daughter, Sara Palekar. The narrative unfolds into a thrilling saga when his daughter is diagnosed with a rare disease, spinal muscular atrophy, necessitating a treatment that comes with an exorbitant price tag of ₹17 crore.

A Stellar Cast and Crew for ‘Saindhav’

The cast of ‘Saindhav’ includes Shraddha Srinath, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui making a memorable entry as the villain. Ruhani Sharma, Arya, Andrea Jeremiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mukesh Rishi round up the ensemble. Notably, ‘Saindhav’ marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s debut in Telugu cinema, and he has taken the effort to dub his own lines in Telugu. The film’s production team is a roster of celebrated names, including music composer Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer S Manikandan, production designer Avinash Kolla, and editor Garry Bh, with Venkat Boyanapalli producing under Niharika Entertainment.

‘Saindhav’: A Milestone for Venkatesh Daggubati

‘Saindhav’ is a milestone not only for Venkatesh Daggubati but also for Telugu cinema. The film’s plot escalates as Venkatesh’s character must confront Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s role, shedding his serene demeanor to reveal a potentially violent history. This unexpected twist promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The film also features Ruhani Sharma in a pivotal role as a doctor.

In conclusion, ‘Saindhav’ is a powerful blend of action and emotion, promising to deliver a cinematic experience that resonates deeply with its audience. With its stellar cast and compelling narrative, ‘Saindhav’ is all set to make a significant mark in the Telugu film industry.

Arts & Entertainment India
