en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga: A Sankranti Box Office Showdown in Tollywood

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga: A Sankranti Box Office Showdown in Tollywood

In a clash of the titans at the Tollywood box office, the Sankranti festival season has set the stage for a gripping battle. Four notable films, ‘HanuMan’, ‘Guntur Kaaram’, ‘Saindhav’, and ‘Naa Saami Ranga’, are vying for audience attention and box office supremacy.

Screenplay of Screen Allocation

A unique subplot began with the onset of the festival season. The initial contenders, ‘HanuMan’ and ‘Guntur Kaaram’, were embroiled in a skirmish over screen allocations. The stage was further crowded by the subsequent releases of ‘Saindhav’ and ‘Naa Saami Ranga’.

‘Saindhav’ – A Rocky Start

‘Saindhav’, featuring the stalwart Venkatesh, opened with a modest collection of 7 crores net in two days. However, the film witnessed a dip in collections, partly due to the competition posed by ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ and the increasing screen counts for ‘HanuMan’.

‘Naa Saami Ranga’ – A Promising Debut

On the other hand, ‘Naa Saami Ranga’, a period-action drama featuring veteran actor Nagarjuna, had a decent start with generally positive reviews. The film managed to rake in 5.10 crores net on its opening day, promising a strong performance.

The Sankranti festival season, a peak time for moviegoers in the Telugu states, plays a crucial role in the performance of these films. Their success hinges on the ability to sustain audience interest amidst the crowded release schedule. The unfolding drama at the box office continues to captivate audiences, as Tollywood experiences a Sankranti festival like never before.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
42 seconds ago
Rise of Sweepstakes Casinos: A New Era of Risk-Free Gaming
As the dawn of a new gaming era emerges in the United States, sweepstakes casinos are gaining ground, thanks to their innovative model that mitigates financial risks associated with traditional gambling. Sweepstakes casinos are online platforms that leverage virtual currencies, namely Gold Coins for entertainment and Sweeps Coins for claiming real-world prizes. The Allure of
Rise of Sweepstakes Casinos: A New Era of Risk-Free Gaming
Blockbuster Makers Unveil 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' Starring Adah Sharma
9 mins ago
Blockbuster Makers Unveil 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' Starring Adah Sharma
boAt Bluetooth Speakers: Offering an Immersive Auditory Experience
10 mins ago
boAt Bluetooth Speakers: Offering an Immersive Auditory Experience
Passenger Assaults Pilot on IndiGo Flight, Sparks Nationwide Discussion
44 seconds ago
Passenger Assaults Pilot on IndiGo Flight, Sparks Nationwide Discussion
Disney Cruise Line's 'The Tale of Moana': A New Dimension of Adventure
5 mins ago
Disney Cruise Line's 'The Tale of Moana': A New Dimension of Adventure
Mixed Reviews for 'True Detective' Season Premiere With Jodie Foster
9 mins ago
Mixed Reviews for 'True Detective' Season Premiere With Jodie Foster
Latest Headlines
World News
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
14 seconds
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
34 seconds
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
36 seconds
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
39 seconds
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
41 seconds
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
44 seconds
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
47 seconds
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
49 seconds
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
U.S. Federal Deficit Soars Past $33 Trillion: A Deep Dive into Federal Spending Priorities
51 seconds
U.S. Federal Deficit Soars Past $33 Trillion: A Deep Dive into Federal Spending Priorities
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
19 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
28 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
28 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
42 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
46 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app