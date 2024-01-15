Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga: A Sankranti Box Office Showdown in Tollywood

In a clash of the titans at the Tollywood box office, the Sankranti festival season has set the stage for a gripping battle. Four notable films, ‘HanuMan’, ‘Guntur Kaaram’, ‘Saindhav’, and ‘Naa Saami Ranga’, are vying for audience attention and box office supremacy.

Screenplay of Screen Allocation

A unique subplot began with the onset of the festival season. The initial contenders, ‘HanuMan’ and ‘Guntur Kaaram’, were embroiled in a skirmish over screen allocations. The stage was further crowded by the subsequent releases of ‘Saindhav’ and ‘Naa Saami Ranga’.

‘Saindhav’ – A Rocky Start

‘Saindhav’, featuring the stalwart Venkatesh, opened with a modest collection of 7 crores net in two days. However, the film witnessed a dip in collections, partly due to the competition posed by ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ and the increasing screen counts for ‘HanuMan’.

‘Naa Saami Ranga’ – A Promising Debut

On the other hand, ‘Naa Saami Ranga’, a period-action drama featuring veteran actor Nagarjuna, had a decent start with generally positive reviews. The film managed to rake in 5.10 crores net on its opening day, promising a strong performance.

The Sankranti festival season, a peak time for moviegoers in the Telugu states, plays a crucial role in the performance of these films. Their success hinges on the ability to sustain audience interest amidst the crowded release schedule. The unfolding drama at the box office continues to captivate audiences, as Tollywood experiences a Sankranti festival like never before.