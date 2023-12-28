en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Saigon Preps for New Year with Art, Cuisine, and Celebrations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:09 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:30 am EST
Saigon Preps for New Year with Art, Cuisine, and Celebrations

As the New Year edges closer, Saigon, or Ho Chi Minh City, is abuzz with an array of activities designed to cater to a spectrum of interests. From art exhibitions to culinary extravaganzas, the city is all set to bid adieu to the year in style.

‘Mystical Topography’ – A Visual Feast

One of the main attractions is the ‘Mystical Topography’ exhibition at Annam Gallery. The exhibition, open until January 28, showcases the works of the renowned Vietnamese artist Le Ba Dang. Dang’s art, inspired by Daoist philosophy and bearing a striking resemblance to topographical maps, offers a unique visual treat for art enthusiasts.

(Read Also: Saigon’s Culinary Landscape: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation)

Celebrations at Hôtel des Arts Saigon – MGallery

The Hôtel des Arts Saigon – MGallery has planned a series of New Year celebrations, including a rooftop countdown party and sumptuous lunch and dinner buffets featuring a range of fresh seafood. The celebrations are slated for December 31 and January 1, aiming to offer guests a memorable start to the New Year.

Local Artisanal Fair and Elysium Piano Recital

A local artisanal fair at the Reunification Palace is also scheduled from December 29 to 31. The fair provides a platform for local businesses to display products crafted using green technologies and traditional Vietnamese crafts. Furthermore, music lovers can look forward to the ‘Elysium’ piano recital at Steinway & Sons Exclusive Gallery in Crescent Mall, promising a tranquil musical experience on December 30.

(Read Also: Ho Chi Minh City Ranks Among Top 10 New Year’s Eve Destinations Globally)

Midnight Follies at Clay Saigon

As the clock ticks towards the New Year, the ‘Midnight Follies’ at Clay Saigon offers a captivating cabaret-themed New Year’s Eve celebration. The event includes a gourmet five-course dinner and entertainment on December 31. Amid the festivities, a popular crispy pancake spot in District 3 continues to draw diners with its delightful tastes and the heartwarming sight of three children assisting their grandmother in the kitchen.

International visitors in the city are also soaking in the festive spirit, enjoying the Christmas decorations and pleasant weather marking the end of the year.

Read More

0
Arts & Entertainment Travel & Tourism Vietnam
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Real-Money Gaming in India: A Sector at Crossroads

By Salman Khan

'NAPOLEON' Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office, Matching Production Budget

By Bijay Laxmi

Shia LaBeouf: Embracing Fatherhood Amid Legal Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Glen Powell Leads in 'Twisters': A Fresh Chapter in the 'Twister' Universe

By Bijay Laxmi

Hannah Waddingham Defends Tom Cruise Amidst Criticism ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Hannah Waddingham Defends Tom Cruise Amidst Criticism ...
heart comment 0
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Nostalgic Christmas Tribute to His ’90s Look

By Bijay Laxmi

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Nostalgic Christmas Tribute to His '90s Look
James Bye, ‘EastEnders’ Star, Sustains Head Injury During Pantomime

By BNN Correspondents

James Bye, 'EastEnders' Star, Sustains Head Injury During Pantomime
NEON Outbids A24: Wins Theatrical Rights for ‘FERRARI’

By Bijay Laxmi

NEON Outbids A24: Wins Theatrical Rights for 'FERRARI'
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling’s Von Erich Family

By Bijay Laxmi

The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
Latest Headlines
World News
Marco Jansen's Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India
56 seconds
Marco Jansen's Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
2 mins
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
3 mins
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
6 mins
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
6 mins
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
6 mins
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
7 mins
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
9 mins
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
9 mins
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app