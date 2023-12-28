Saigon Preps for New Year with Art, Cuisine, and Celebrations

As the New Year edges closer, Saigon, or Ho Chi Minh City, is abuzz with an array of activities designed to cater to a spectrum of interests. From art exhibitions to culinary extravaganzas, the city is all set to bid adieu to the year in style.

‘Mystical Topography’ – A Visual Feast

One of the main attractions is the ‘Mystical Topography’ exhibition at Annam Gallery. The exhibition, open until January 28, showcases the works of the renowned Vietnamese artist Le Ba Dang. Dang’s art, inspired by Daoist philosophy and bearing a striking resemblance to topographical maps, offers a unique visual treat for art enthusiasts.

Celebrations at Hôtel des Arts Saigon – MGallery

The Hôtel des Arts Saigon – MGallery has planned a series of New Year celebrations, including a rooftop countdown party and sumptuous lunch and dinner buffets featuring a range of fresh seafood. The celebrations are slated for December 31 and January 1, aiming to offer guests a memorable start to the New Year.

Local Artisanal Fair and Elysium Piano Recital

A local artisanal fair at the Reunification Palace is also scheduled from December 29 to 31. The fair provides a platform for local businesses to display products crafted using green technologies and traditional Vietnamese crafts. Furthermore, music lovers can look forward to the ‘Elysium’ piano recital at Steinway & Sons Exclusive Gallery in Crescent Mall, promising a tranquil musical experience on December 30.

Midnight Follies at Clay Saigon

As the clock ticks towards the New Year, the ‘Midnight Follies’ at Clay Saigon offers a captivating cabaret-themed New Year’s Eve celebration. The event includes a gourmet five-course dinner and entertainment on December 31. Amid the festivities, a popular crispy pancake spot in District 3 continues to draw diners with its delightful tastes and the heartwarming sight of three children assisting their grandmother in the kitchen.

International visitors in the city are also soaking in the festive spirit, enjoying the Christmas decorations and pleasant weather marking the end of the year.

