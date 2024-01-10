en English
Arts & Entertainment

Saiee Manjrekar Spotted at Mumbai Football Ground, Fuelling Romance Rumors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
In the heart of Mumbai, the city of dreams, a football ground in Juhu echoed with the murmur of fans and shutterbugs as Saiee Manjrekar, a nascent star in the vibrant Bollywood firmament, made her appearance. This promising actress, known for her debut in the blockbuster ‘Dabangg 3’ alongside Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, was not alone. Accompanying her was Subhan Nadiadwala, a name frequently linked to hers in hushed whispers of romance.

Spotting the Stars

The pair were a striking vision on the football field, both adorned in black. Saiee was seen sporting a chic short dress, matching shoes, and an air of nonchalance. Subhan, also dressed in black, complemented her, their synergy fueling speculation about their relationship status.

The Buzz of Rumours

Their public appearance at the football ground has only intensified the whispers of an alleged romance between the two. Rumours aside, this outing has once again highlighted Saiee’s unique fashion sense and her ability to charm the public and media alike.

A Rising Star

Since her debut with ‘Dabangg 3’, Saiee Manjrekar has made a name for herself not only for her acting prowess but also for her sartorial choices. As the daughter of renowned filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, she seems to have inherited both talent and style. Her increasing fan following and media attention are a testament to her budding success in Bollywood.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

