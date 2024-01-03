Sagar Parekh: From ‘Anupamaa’ to ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ Wildcard Entry

Actor Sagar Parekh, acclaimed for his portrayal of Samar in the popular television series ‘Anupamaa’, is stepping into the dance floor as a wildcard contender in the celebrated dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. A novice to the professional dancing scene, Parekh is embracing the challenge with resilience and ambition, expecting it to propel him beyond his boundaries and familiar territory.

Embracing the Challenge

Parekh’s entry into the dance competition is notable, as he has never attended a dance class before. Despite this, he anticipates that the experience will be a rewarding journey of personal growth and learning. Notwithstanding the presence of professional dancers among the contestants, Parekh’s focus is primarily on his own development and progress, rather than the competitive aspect of the show.

Competing with Self

In a refreshing departure from the usual competitive mindset, Parekh’s approach is to compete against himself and strive for improvement. He is fully aware that the judges will assess him based on his potential and progress, rather than expecting him to outshine seasoned dancers. This self-improvement oriented approach sets a distinct narrative for his participation in the show.

A Platform for Skill Acquisition

Viewing the dance reality show as a platform for skill acquisition, Parekh anticipates difficulties due to his lack of dancing experience. However, he is willing to face these challenges head-on in his quest for self-improvement. His choreographer on the show will be Shivani Patel, and Parekh aims to learn and enhance his dancing abilities throughout his tenure on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.