Arts & Entertainment

Sade Malone: Shining a Light on the Black-Irish Community in John B. Keane’s ‘Sive’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:45 pm EST
Sade Malone: Shining a Light on the Black-Irish Community in John B. Keane’s ‘Sive’

English-Irish actress, Sade Malone, steps into the spotlight, taking on the mantle of the titular character in John B. Keane’s acclaimed play, Sive. The play, set to open at Dublin’s prestigious Gaiety Theatre, sheds light on the black-Irish community of the 1950s, a group marginalized and largely overlooked in historical narratives.

Embodying Sive: An Intersection of Art and Identity

Malone’s portrayal of Sive, a young woman forced into marriage with an older farmer, is not merely a performance, but a reflection of the lived experiences of many black-Irish women during that period. The role encapsulates the struggles of a community that had to grapple with the dual challenges of racial discrimination and societal expectations. Malone’s immersive approach to her role enables her to give voice to a segment of Irish history that has long been sidelined.

From Dublin to Kerry: A Journey of Discovery

Upon landing in Dublin in December, Malone did not pause to catch her breath. She was promptly whisked away to Kerry for a readthrough of the play at the renowned John B. Keane pub in Listowel. This marked the beginning of her involvement in this significant production, and a deep dive into the heart of Irish cultural heritage.

A Personal Transformation through Art

Playing Sive has proven to be more than just a professional milestone for Malone. It has been a journey of personal growth, guiding her towards greater assertiveness. As she navigated the complexities of her character, she found herself developing a stronger voice, not just on stage, but off it as well. This transformative experience underscores the profound impact that art can have on an artist, shaping their perception of themselves and their place in the world.

In the end, Malone’s casting in Sive is more than a personal achievement. It symbolizes a broader recognition of the black-Irish community’s contributions to Irish history and culture. As audiences anticipate the play’s opening at the Gaiety Theatre, they look forward to a performance that is as enlightening as it is entertaining.

Arts & Entertainment History Ireland
