Sachin Pilgaonkar Re-voices Devotional Song for Ram Temple Consecration

In a nostalgic return to his roots, esteemed actor and singer Sachin Pilgaonkar is set to re-render the devotional song 'Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari' from his debut film 'Geet Gaata Chal' (1975) for the upcoming Ram Temple consecration ceremony, almost half a century later. This song, once lip-synced by Pilgaonkar, will now bear the weight of his own voice, marking a significant personal and cultural milestone.

Revisiting Past with a Devotional Song

The original version of the song was performed by Jaspal Singh, with music and lyrics by Ravindra Jain. However, this new rendition has been composed by Deepak Pandit. The shift in musical direction indicates a fresh take on the revered classic, while retaining its spiritual essence. The song, titled 'Ramayan Ki Chaupaiyan Ram Siya Ram,' holds significant cultural relevance, and Pilgaonkar's decision to enter the devotional genre with this song underscores its importance to him.

Singing for a Momentous Occasion

Pilgaonkar, who has sung over 200 songs in his career, expresses a profound connection with this particular song, and a sense of honor in being able to lend his voice to it once again, especially for such a momentous occasion. His anticipation for the ceremony in Ayodhya is palpable, though he plans to attend when he believes it's the right time according to divine will.

Connecting to the Divine at Home

In the meantime, the actor is content with connecting to the divine by singing the song at home during the ceremony. This act of devotion not only fulfills a personal milestone but also resonates with millions who will be virtually participating in the ceremony. For Pilgaonkar, this opportunity is nothing short of a godsend, allowing him to revisit his past and contribute to a significant cultural event.