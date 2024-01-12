Sacha Lord Chronicles His Music Industry Journey in ‘Tales from the Dance Floor’

Sacha Lord, an eminent personality in Manchester’s music and nightlife circuit, is gearing up to release his first book, ‘Tales from the Dance Floor’. The book is a candid chronicle of Lord’s three-decade-long career, including his stint as a promoter at the revered clubs such as Sankeys, The Haçienda, and Paradise Factory.

A Journey Through Music and Mayhem

Best known for establishing The Warehouse Project and Parklife, Lord’s narrative encompasses his interactions with musical legends and the more sinister, hazardous facets of the industry. His tales of confrontations with organized crime, escaping gunshots, and receiving death threats provide a stark contrast to the glitz and glamour usually associated with the music world.

The Glamour and the Grit

As the Night Time Economy Advisor, Lord offers readers a unique perspective on both the glamour and the grit of the music industry. His tales of the musical revolution, from the burgeoning electronic music scene to organizing some of the UK’s largest parties, are punctuated with personal anecdotes of extreme encounters. Among these are dealing with cocaine-high rats, surviving an armed robbery, and clashes with gangsters.

Endorsements and Release

Co-authored by Luke Bainbridge, ‘Tales from the Dance Floor’ has won endorsements from the likes of rapper Aitch, Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays, and DJ Annie Mac. Published by HarperNorth, a division of HarperCollins Publishers, the book is slated for release on April 11, 2024. The book cover has been released, and pre-orders are now available on Amazon.