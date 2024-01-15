en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Saajan Singh: From Dance India Dance 2 to Web Series Debut?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
Saajan Singh: From Dance India Dance 2 to Web Series Debut?

With a dance journey that has captured the attention of India, Saajan Singh, a finalist from Dance India Dance 2 (DID 2), is ready to make his mark on the digital stage. Known for his captivating performances that earned him a place in the finals of DID 2 in 2009, Singh is rumoured to be transitioning to acting with a potential debut in a dance-themed web series.

From Dance Floor to the Digital Stage

Despite no official announcement, Singh’s recent Instagram posts have left his followers speculating about his upcoming project. The dance-themed series is expected to showcase his exceptional dance talents, which have been honed under the mentorship of celebrated choreographer, Remo D’souza, during his time on DID 2. Singh’s dance career took off post-DID2, and he has since been associated with notable Bollywood movies like ABCD 1 and 2.

Ties with Bollywood’s Bhaijaan

Adding to the intrigue surrounding Singh’s potential web series debut is his connection with Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan. The duo’s shared photos on social media platforms have sparked interest and fuelled rumours of possible future collaborations. While the nature of these collaborations remains a mystery, the association with Khan has undoubtedly added a layer of excitement to Singh’s upcoming venture.

A Journey of Dance and Beyond

Saajan Singh’s journey has been nothing short of impressive, from a self-trained dancer to a professional choreographer and now, potentially, a web series actor. Beyond his participation in DID 2, Singh has remained a mainstay in the entertainment industry. His performances at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2010 and his roles as a choreographer and body double in Bollywood are testament to his diverse talents and persistent presence in the entertainment scene. As fans eagerly await more details of his digital debut, Saajan Singh is poised to continue his dance and acting journey, captivating audiences with his undeniable talent.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
39 seconds ago
'Machinal': A Bold Expressionist Play Set to Captivate London
The play ‘Machinal’, a seminal work by Sophie Treadwell, has received high acclaim following its recent performances at the Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio. This captivating expressionist play, directed by Richard Jones and featuring Rosie Sheehy in the lead role, is now set to transfer to The Old Vic in London for a seven-week run
'Machinal': A Bold Expressionist Play Set to Captivate London
London's Cultural Scene: A Weekend of Art, Exhibitions, and More
6 mins ago
London's Cultural Scene: A Weekend of Art, Exhibitions, and More
CUBUS GAMES SL Unveils Narrative-Driven Game, Rearview Mirror, Set for Steam Launch
6 mins ago
CUBUS GAMES SL Unveils Narrative-Driven Game, Rearview Mirror, Set for Steam Launch
Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Body Confidence and Health Journey Amidst Weight Gain
1 min ago
Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Body Confidence and Health Journey Amidst Weight Gain
Studio Green Unveils Teaser for 'Kanguva' Second Look
5 mins ago
Studio Green Unveils Teaser for 'Kanguva' Second Look
Critics Choice Awards: Controversy Erupts over Actors-Turned-Singers Joke
5 mins ago
Critics Choice Awards: Controversy Erupts over Actors-Turned-Singers Joke
Latest Headlines
World News
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
14 seconds
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
18 seconds
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
40 seconds
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
44 seconds
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
49 seconds
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
59 seconds
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
1 min
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
1 min
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
1 min
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
1 min
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
22 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app