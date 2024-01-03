Saagar K Chandra’s BSS10: A Promising Action Extravaganza

Acclaimed director Saagar K Chandra, celebrated for his recent blockbuster Bheemla Nayak, is stirring up excitement with his upcoming project, BSS10. This action extravaganza, a collaboration with actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda and renowned production house 14 Reels Plus, is already creating waves in the Telugu cinema industry.

Unconventional Promotion Strategy

Breaking away from traditional promotional tactics, Saagar K Chandra released a Telangana Police Department circular announcing a new Deputy Superintendent of Police, adding an intriguing twist to the anticipation surrounding the film. This unique approach has been applauded for its creativity and successfully heightened the curiosity surrounding BSS10.

First Look Release and Stellar Crew

Marking Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s birthday on January 3rd, the title and first look of BSS10 will be unveiled. The film boasts of an impressive ensemble of talent including music director Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematographer Mukessh Gnanesh, editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, and art directors Avinash Kolla and Kiran Kumar. The action sequences, a crucial component of this genre, are being helmed by action directors Vijay, Venkat, and Real Satish.

High Production Values and Technical Brilliance

With its high production values and technical expertise, BSS10 promises to be a visual treat for action cinema aficionados. The working stills released have already garnered attention, underscoring the film’s promise of delivering a high-octane cinematic experience. As the Telugu film industry eagerly awaits the title and first look reveal, BSS10 is already shaping up to be a highly anticipated film of 2024.