S.S. Daley Showcases Unique Fall Collection as Harry Styles Invests in the Brand

In the grandeur of Florence’s Salone del Cinquecento, a captivating spectacle unfolded as S.S. Daley revealed its fall collection, showcasing the creative genius of its designer, 26-year-old Steven Stokey-Daley. The event, graced by illustrious personalities like Sir Paul Smith, witnessed a compelling reinvention of British sartorial traditions, suffused with elements of romance, languidity, and queerness.

A Fresh Take on Tradition

Stokey-Daley’s distinctive approach involved reconfiguring classic British styles with an unexpected edge, leading to the creation of unconventional pieces like pantless tailcoats and pleated shorts mimicking the fluidity of skirts. The collection revealed a whimsical blend of inspirations, ranging from lavish ’80s upper-class parties to literary influences like E.M. Forster’s ‘A Story of a Panic.’

Highlights of the Collection

The highlights included effortlessly chic, out-of-bed ensembles, such as a duvet puffer adorned with curtain ropes, and intarsia sweaters graced with childlike motifs. In a crucial development for the brand, S.S. Daley launched its first footwear line, inclusive of an eye-catching, all-yellow rainproof ensemble, complete with a bucket hat and mary jane shoes.

Harry Styles: Investor and Muse

In an intriguing revelation, it was announced that style icon Harry Styles has become a minority investor in the brand, strengthening the bond between the designer and Styles, who previously donned Stokey-Daley’s graduate collection in his ‘Golden’ music video. This investment signifies a promising step towards the brand’s sustainable and long-term expansion.

Esteemed designer Sir Paul Smith lauded Stokey-Daley’s creative vision and stressed the importance of featuring young designers at renowned events like Pitti Uomo, especially in an industry where many fashion brands often bear striking similarities. The show, coupled with the investment announcement, underscores the deserved recognition and opportunity for this young designer’s unique contribution to the fashion realm.