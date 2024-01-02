en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

S Club 7 Feud Threatens to Heat Up ‘Dancing On Ice’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
S Club 7 Feud Threatens to Heat Up ‘Dancing On Ice’

Former S Club 7 members, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens, are set to spark tension on the set of the popular television show ‘Dancing On Ice.’ The two reportedly have a longstanding feud, which poses a significant challenge for the show’s producers. The animosity between Hannah and Rachel is said to be substantial, and there are no signs of resolution in sight. This predicament could potentially lead to conflicts on set, as both individuals might be present in the studio during the two-month duration of the series.

Frosty Relations On Ice

As reported, Hannah Spearritt, who was a member of S Club 7 from its genesis until the group disbanded, was announced as a contestant on ‘Dancing On Ice’ in September. The inclusion of Spearritt, coupled with her tumultuous relationship with Rachel Stevens, could stir up tension on the show. Despite the potential challenges, the show’s producers have yet to comment on the situation.

On Thin Ice?

Adding to the brewing storm, Spearritt has reportedly missed several training sessions, causing concern among ITV executives about her readiness for the show. Spearritt, who is partnered with professional skater Andy Buchanan, is facing the pressure of live performances where any mistakes or mishaps will not escape the camera’s lens. Though Spearritt has experience with complex dance routines from her S Club 7 days, ice skating presents an entirely different challenge.

Unresolved Issues and Upcoming Series

Interestingly, Spearritt had also opted out of a planned S Club 7 reunion tour due to the tragic demise of their bandmate Paul Cattermole. However, sources maintain there’s no bad blood between Spearritt and the remaining bandmates. Meanwhile, in the upcoming series of ‘Dancing On Ice,’ Brendyn will skate alongside comedian and actress Lou Sanders. The show is set to kick off on January 14 on ITV1 and ITVX, promising a season full of glitz, glamour, and possibly, a touch of drama.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Luke Combs to Ignite Beaver Stadium with his 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old' Tour

By Muthana Al-Najjar

EastEnders' Cindy Beale in Fear: Dark Past and Hidden Histories Unveiled

By BNN Correspondents

Google Play: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+ Discounts, OnePlus Promotion, and Unique Game Highlights

By Salman Khan

Jack Harlow Invites Fans to his 'No Place Like Home Tour' via Virtual Reality Concert

By BNN Correspondents

January 2024: A Month of Exciting Video Game Releases ...
@Gaming · 5 mins
January 2024: A Month of Exciting Video Game Releases ...
heart comment 0
Sonali Bendre Begins 2024 with Spiritual Visit to Neelkanth Temple

By BNN Correspondents

Sonali Bendre Begins 2024 with Spiritual Visit to Neelkanth Temple
Willem Dafoe to Receive First Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Willem Dafoe to Receive First Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame for 2024
Aryan Khan Steps into Entertainment Industry with Directorial Debut ‘Stardom’

By BNN Correspondents

Aryan Khan Steps into Entertainment Industry with Directorial Debut 'Stardom'
Literary World Mourns the Loss of Celebrated Author Richard Bowes

By BNN Correspondents

Literary World Mourns the Loss of Celebrated Author Richard Bowes
Latest Headlines
World News
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
12 seconds
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
21 seconds
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
22 seconds
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
22 seconds
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
23 seconds
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
25 seconds
Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
Controversy Over Remarks by Awami League Leader Sparks Wider Debate on Democracy
26 seconds
Controversy Over Remarks by Awami League Leader Sparks Wider Debate on Democracy
Bullet Club Evolution and the Upcoming 'Winner Takes All' Match: An Interview with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo
29 seconds
Bullet Club Evolution and the Upcoming 'Winner Takes All' Match: An Interview with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo
Vice President Harris to Headline Influential King Day at the Dome Event
42 seconds
Vice President Harris to Headline Influential King Day at the Dome Event
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app