S Club 7 Feud Threatens to Heat Up ‘Dancing On Ice’

Former S Club 7 members, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens, are set to spark tension on the set of the popular television show ‘Dancing On Ice.’ The two reportedly have a longstanding feud, which poses a significant challenge for the show’s producers. The animosity between Hannah and Rachel is said to be substantial, and there are no signs of resolution in sight. This predicament could potentially lead to conflicts on set, as both individuals might be present in the studio during the two-month duration of the series.

Frosty Relations On Ice

As reported, Hannah Spearritt, who was a member of S Club 7 from its genesis until the group disbanded, was announced as a contestant on ‘Dancing On Ice’ in September. The inclusion of Spearritt, coupled with her tumultuous relationship with Rachel Stevens, could stir up tension on the show. Despite the potential challenges, the show’s producers have yet to comment on the situation.

On Thin Ice?

Adding to the brewing storm, Spearritt has reportedly missed several training sessions, causing concern among ITV executives about her readiness for the show. Spearritt, who is partnered with professional skater Andy Buchanan, is facing the pressure of live performances where any mistakes or mishaps will not escape the camera’s lens. Though Spearritt has experience with complex dance routines from her S Club 7 days, ice skating presents an entirely different challenge.

Unresolved Issues and Upcoming Series

Interestingly, Spearritt had also opted out of a planned S Club 7 reunion tour due to the tragic demise of their bandmate Paul Cattermole. However, sources maintain there’s no bad blood between Spearritt and the remaining bandmates. Meanwhile, in the upcoming series of ‘Dancing On Ice,’ Brendyn will skate alongside comedian and actress Lou Sanders. The show is set to kick off on January 14 on ITV1 and ITVX, promising a season full of glitz, glamour, and possibly, a touch of drama.