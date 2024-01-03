en English
Arts & Entertainment

RZA to Be First Hip Hop Artist Honored with TEC Innovation Award

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:16 am EST
Music innovation and hip-hop have found a new intersection in the form of RZA, a titanic figure in the Hip Hop community. RZA, real name Robert Diggs, has been announced as the first Hip Hop artist to be awarded the prestigious TEC Innovation Award at the National Association Of Music Merchants’ (NAMM) 2024 TEC Awards. The award ceremony is scheduled for January 27 in Anaheim, California.

Breaking Boundaries

RZA joins a distinguished roster of past honorees such as Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Stevie Wonder, and Herbie Hancock. The TEC Innovation Award is presented to individuals who have displayed remarkable creativity in the utilization of recording technology. This achievement is a testament to RZA’s enduring influence on music creators beyond the realm of hip-hop, painting a picture of a legacy that transcends genre boundaries.

A Legacy of Influence

John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO, commended RZA’s lasting impact on music creators. In his words, RZA’s legacy of accomplishments and his enduring influence on music inspires a multitude of music makers beyond hip-hop. His accolades extend beyond the professional world, with personal honors such as having Rihanna and A$AP Rocky name their first-born son after him. This honor is a testament to the strength and inspiration of his name, and how it has resonated with other artists.

Mentorship and Influence

RZA, a father of seven, has also been a guiding light in the Hip Hop community, offering mentorship to rising artists. Among these is Weather Park, son of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who has expressed gratitude for RZA’s advice on mental health and personal development. A$AP Rocky, who borrowed his name from the legendary Rakim, continues this tradition of honoring Hip Hop icons, highlighting RZA’s influence as both an artist and a mentor.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
