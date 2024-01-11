en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ryu Jun-yeol and Kim Tae-ri Delve into the Making of ‘Alienoid’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
Acclaimed actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Kim Tae-ri recently unveiled their perspectives on their latest cinematic endeavor, ‘Alienoid’, expressing how its narrative pertains to human destiny and interpersonal ties. The film, in their belief, beautifully echoes the message that the Director, Choi, sought to communicate.

Delving into Ryu Jun-yeol’s Reflections

In an insightful exchange with The Korea Herald in Seoul, Ryu Jun-yeol shared his contemplations on the finalized version of part 2 of the film, validating the director’s vision. The actor’s insights, drawn from his personal experiences during the production, shed a unique light on the creative process behind this much-anticipated movie.

Delving into the dynamics of his relationship with his co-star Kim Tae-ri, Ryu emphasized the significant impact of their off-screen camaraderie on their acting. He argues that their bond transcended beyond personal rapport to enrich their on-screen performances, offering a depth of authenticity and chemistry that is rare to find.

Recognizing the Role of Rehearsals

Ryu spoke about the crucial role rehearsals play in setting the stage for the actors before the actual film production begins. He considered these practice sessions not merely as preparatory steps but as an agreement, a consensus that sets the tone for the actual performances. However, ‘Alienoid’ offered Ryu an epiphany of a different kind.

Through ‘Alienoid’, Ryu discovered a deeper dimension to acting – the significance of genuine concern for one’s fellow actors. According to Ryu, this empathetic approach not only leads to more potent acting but also fosters a stronger partnership on screen. It’s a lesson that he believes can redefine the essence of acting and the way actors engage with each other during a film’s production.

South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

