en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ryan Thomas Steps onto the Ice, Aided by Brotherly Love and Rivalry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:03 am EST
Ryan Thomas Steps onto the Ice, Aided by Brotherly Love and Rivalry

The much-anticipated 16th series of ‘Dancing on Ice’ made a spectacular debut, glittering with celebrities showing off their newly acquired ice-skating skills. Among the notable participants was Ryan Thomas, partnering with Amani Fancy. Ryan, aged 39, is not a stranger to the spotlight, but this new venture on ice brings forth a fresh set of challenges and opportunities.

Riding on Sibling Support

Offstage, Ryan’s preparation for the show takes an interesting twist. His brother, Adam Thomas, a familiar face on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, has been a constant source of support. Ryan revealed their dynamic as one of daily support coupled with a dash of friendly rivalry. The aim? To outshine his brother’s achievements in the realm of reality TV shows. The Thomas brothers’ exchange of tips and challenges adds a fascinating layer to Ryan’s journey on ‘Dancing on Ice’.

Expectations Riding High

Fans are eagerly waiting for Ryan’s performance, and his brother’s backstage tips from ‘Dancing on Ice’ legend Chris Fountain might just be the secret ingredient to his success. The competition is tough, but with his determination and the support he receives, Ryan is expected to put up a commendable show.

Family Front and Center

As the show premiered on January 14th, Adam, along with their other brother, was expected in the audience. This strong family presence signifies not just their support for Ryan’s endeavor on ‘Dancing on Ice’, but also the unity and love that binds them together. It will be interesting to see how this family dynamic plays out as Ryan continues his journey on the ice.

0
Arts & Entertainment Sports United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
8 seconds ago
Dianne Buswell and Nitro's Dance Ignites Fans' Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover
A playful dance session featuring Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell and Gladiators star Nitro, also known as Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, has ignited a fervor among fans for a potential crossover between the two popular TV shows. The video, shared by Dianne to her one million followers, showcased the duo’s chemistry and Nitro’s surprising ‘twinkle toes’, as
Dianne Buswell and Nitro's Dance Ignites Fans' Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover
Modders Gear Up for Starfield Enhancement, Bethesda Readies Significant Update
10 mins ago
Modders Gear Up for Starfield Enhancement, Bethesda Readies Significant Update
Tennessee Students Celebrate School Choice Week with Performances at Musicians Hall of Fame
10 mins ago
Tennessee Students Celebrate School Choice Week with Performances at Musicians Hall of Fame
Mosharraf Karim on His Acting Journey and Anticipated Film 'Hubba'
5 mins ago
Mosharraf Karim on His Acting Journey and Anticipated Film 'Hubba'
Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra Mesmerizes with Classical Masterpieces
5 mins ago
Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra Mesmerizes with Classical Masterpieces
Nina Cobham's New Single 'Effort In' Precedes Anticipated EP 'Antes'
10 mins ago
Nina Cobham's New Single 'Effort In' Precedes Anticipated EP 'Antes'
Latest Headlines
World News
Dianne Buswell and Nitro's Dance Ignites Fans' Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover
9 seconds
Dianne Buswell and Nitro's Dance Ignites Fans' Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover
Zhang Zhizhen Triumphs at Australian Open, Pioneering a New Era for Chinese Tennis
11 seconds
Zhang Zhizhen Triumphs at Australian Open, Pioneering a New Era for Chinese Tennis
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
24 seconds
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New VP to Accelerate NT-I7 Clinical Development
4 mins
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New VP to Accelerate NT-I7 Clinical Development
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
5 mins
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
5 mins
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
5 mins
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
5 mins
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
5 mins
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
24 seconds
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
24 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
53 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app