Arts & Entertainment

Ryan Thomas Dazzles in Dancing On Ice Debut, Ricky Hatton’s Performance Draws Humor

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
Ryan Thomas Dazzles in Dancing On Ice Debut, Ricky Hatton’s Performance Draws Humor

In a captivating debut on the latest series of Dancing On Ice, former Coronation Street actor, Ryan Thomas, alongside his professional skating partner, Amani Fancy, skated their way to the top of the leaderboard. Their electrifying performance to Kings of Leon’s ‘Sex On Fire,’ which included an eye-catching pirouette, not only won them 26.5 points but also the admiration of fans worldwide. Particularly impressed was judge Oti Mabuse, who declared the routine ‘absolutely brilliant.’

Viewers Predict Thomas as Champion

Following Thomas’s performance, Dancing On Ice viewers took to social media, favoring him as this year’s champion. The audience’s support and praise for Thomas’s performance echoed the judge’s sentiments, indicating that the actor might indeed have a shot at the title. The viewers’ predictions align with data analysis that also suggests Thomas as a clear winner in this competition, thanks to his professional skating partner, Amani Fancy, and his acting career.

The Comical Contrast of Ricky Hatton’s Performance

While Thomas’s performance drew admiration, retired boxer Ricky Hatton’s performance, on the other hand, elicited laughter and comparisons to Todd Carty’s notorious 2009 mishaps on the show. Hatton’s routine, which incorporated elements from his boxing background and press-ups, received a meager score of 12.5 out of 40 from the judges. Despite judge Ashley Banjo branding Hatton’s performance ‘iconic,’ viewers found it more comical than impressive, likening it to Carty’s infamous accidental exit from the rink. Consequently, Hatton and his partner Robin Johnstone are poised to face the first skate-off in the upcoming episode of Dancing On Ice.

Ryan Thomas: A Determined Competitor

With a determination to outperform his brother Adam’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing, Thomas has shown commitment and hard work. His skating partner, Amani Fancy, applauds his dedication and believes in their potential as a team, despite a challenging fall during rehearsals. Thomas’s participation in Dancing On Ice was announced in October, and since then, he has received consistent support from his brothers and fans alike. Beyond his fame for his role as Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street, Ryan is also known for his appearances in reality programs like Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity MasterChef.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

