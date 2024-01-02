en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ryan Thomas Beams with Pride as Daughter Scarlett Showcases Singing Talent

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:51 pm EST
Ryan Thomas Beams with Pride as Daughter Scarlett Showcases Singing Talent

On the first day of the new year, Ryan Thomas, former Coronation Street actor, found a reason to beam with pride as his daughter, Scarlett Thomas, delivered a captivating performance of ‘Part of Your World’ from The Little Mermaid. The fifteen-year-old’s talent, a blend of her parents’ artistic genes, was displayed in an Instagram story shared by Ryan, leaving the audience, including family and friends, in awe.

Rising Star in the Family

Scarlett, the daughter of Coronation Street stars Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien, has already set her footprints in the acting world, following her parents’ path. Recently, she was cast in the BBC teen drama Waterloo Road, a significant accomplishment that has been a source of immense pride for both Ryan and Tina. The drama also features Scarlett’s uncle, Adam Thomas, and cousin Teddy, making it a family affair on screen.

More Than Just Acting

While Scarlett’s acting prowess is evident, the recent performance showcases her multifaceted abilities. Her rendition of the classic song from The Little Mermaid not only impressed her family but also showcased her potential for a broader stage. Scarlett’s talent goes beyond acting, revealing a promising future in the entertainment industry.

A New Chapter for Ryan Thomas

As Scarlett continues to shine, Ryan Thomas is gearing up for a new challenge. The actor is preparing to join the cast of Dancing On Ice, where he will pair up with Amani Fancy. The family, including Ryan’s fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh and their children Roman and Lilah, rang in the new year together, celebrating the upcoming ventures.

The Thomas family’s collective presence in the entertainment world, from acting to dancing and singing, reflects the shared passion and talent they possess. The anticipation and pride for the family’s collective appearance on the show, as expressed by Ryan, mirror the excitement of their global fanbase, eager to witness their favourite stars’ new endeavors.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

