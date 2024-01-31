Ryan Murphy's 'Feud' Returns: Diving into Truman Capote's Scandalous Affair with 'The Swans'

Ryan Murphy's 'Feud' is making a triumphant return with its second season, 'Capote vs. The Swans,' delving into the enthralling saga of Truman Capote and his elite social circle. After a hiatus following the acclaimed first season that spotlighted the rivalry between cinematic legends Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, the anthology series is back to unravel the tangled web of relationships, gossip, and betrayal in New York's high society.

Truman Capote: The Man in the Eye of the Storm

The new season centers around Truman Capote, portrayed by Tom Hollander, during a phase of his life marked by writer's block but punctuated by his omnipresence in New York's glitterati. Capote's deep connections with wealthy socialites served as fodder for his unfinished novel, 'Answered Prayers,' which ignited a scandal when leaked excerpts were published. The public exposure of these intimate relationships sent shockwaves through his circle, leading to accusations of betrayal.

A Stellar Ensemble Cast

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Demi Moore, Chloë Sevigny, Molly Ringwald, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, and Naomi Watts. Each actress embodies a member of Capote's 'Swans,' the moniker he gave to his group of affluent female confidantes. The portrayal of these women, their dynamics with Capote, and their reactions to their public exposure forms the crux of the narrative.

Behind the Scenes

'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' draws inspiration from real-life events and literary works about Capote and his circle. Prominent among these are 'Deliberate Cruelty' by Roseanne Montillo and 'Capote's Women' by Laurence Lerner. The series, while remaining rooted in reality, takes creative liberties for dramatic effect, further enriching the narrative. The direction by Gus Van Sant, Jennifer Lynch, and Max Winkler brings to the fore the trademark camp that Ryan Murphy's productions are renowned for.