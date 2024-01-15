Ryan Gosling's Viral Reaction to Critics Choice Awards Win

Canadian Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling recently sparked a viral moment with his reaction to winning the Best Original Song at the Critics Choice Awards. The award was for the song 'I'm Just Ken' from the movie Barbie. As his name was announced, Gosling appeared visibly flabbergasted, prompting a buzz on social media platforms including X (the platform formerly known as Twitter).

Advertisment

Gosling's Unforgettable Reaction

Gosling's reaction was characterized by looking left and right in disbelief, which became a popular point of discussion and meme material among users on the platform. This memorable moment has been referred to as the 'reaction video from Ryan Gosling' and has been celebrated for its expressiveness and authenticity.

The Competition and the Win

Advertisment

The other nominees for the Best Original Song award were 'Dance The Night' by Dua Lipa, 'Peaches' by Jack Black, 'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish, 'This Wish' by Ariana DeBose and Walt Disney, and 'Road to Freedom' by Lenny Kravitz. The award was accepted by the writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who acknowledged Gosling's importance in bringing the song to life.

Impact and Future Speculations

The viral moment and the success of the film 'Barbie' have led to speculations about a possible Barbie musical on Broadway featuring the song. The event aired on January 14 and was met with a lot of love from fans. The astonishment of Gosling, coupled with the unexpected win, has added a new chapter to the actor's journey, making this Critics Choice Awards a memorable one.