en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ Creates Buzz, But Will He Perform at the Oscars?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ Creates Buzz, But Will He Perform at the Oscars?

Ryan Gosling, renowned for his multifaceted talent, has once again magnetized audiences with his performance in the film ‘Barbie.’ Particularly, his musical rendition of ‘I’m Just Ken’ has not only stolen the show but topped charts upon the film’s release. Despite the enthusiasm surrounding his performance, Gosling’s appearance at the Academy Awards to perform the song remains uncertain. The actor, known for his wit, humorously questioned the logistics of such an appearance, including matters of compensation and transportation.

Golden Globe Nomination and the Challenge of Playing Ken

Gosling’s portrayal of Ken, one of the many characters in the movie, earned him a nomination for the best supporting actor at the 2024 Golden Globes. He confessed that the role was the most challenging of his career, given the uniqueness of playing a character like Ken, for whom real-life research opportunities were scant. Yet, Gosling’s ingenuity shone through as he added improvisations to the character, some of which became the film’s most comedic moments.

On-set Chemistry and Anecdotes

Starring opposite Margot Robbie, who portrayed the titular character Barbie and also produced the film, Gosling demonstrated remarkable on-set chemistry. This was best exemplified by an anecdote involving a prop seagull used during a boat scene, brought on to the set by Gosling without Robbie’s knowledge. It’s such moments of spontaneity and camaraderie that have contributed to the film’s success.

‘Barbie’ and Its Oscar Prospects

Directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, ‘Barbie’ has been a significant talking point in the film industry. The film’s prospects at the Oscars are keenly anticipated, with nominations set to be announced on January 23. ‘Barbie’ is expected to be a major contender, with the film already proving to be a box office success, grossing $1.4 billion. Gosling’s song ‘I’m Just Ken’ has made the shortlist for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars, further fuelling speculations about his potential live performance at the ceremony. The Academy Awards are scheduled for March 10, wrapping up the awards season.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
30 seconds ago
Dave Chappelle's 'The Dreamer' Stirs Controversy Amid Humor
Controversy looms over comedian Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special ‘The Dreamer,’ with his remarks about various groups, including Lil Nas X, the trans community, and disabled people, igniting a blaze of discussions. Chappelle’s humor, well-known for its razor-sharp edge, has once again landed him in the crosshairs of public opinion. Chappelle and Lil Nas X
Dave Chappelle's 'The Dreamer' Stirs Controversy Amid Humor
PlutoTV Bolsters Anime Offerings with Dedicated Naruto Channel
3 mins ago
PlutoTV Bolsters Anime Offerings with Dedicated Naruto Channel
Emmerdale Actress Sian Reese-Williams Turns Potter: An Artistic Venture Beyond Acting
3 mins ago
Emmerdale Actress Sian Reese-Williams Turns Potter: An Artistic Venture Beyond Acting
What Rocked America in 2023: Most Searched Rock and Metal Music Unveiled
38 seconds ago
What Rocked America in 2023: Most Searched Rock and Metal Music Unveiled
PlayStation Offers Three Free PS5 Games to Start 2024
2 mins ago
PlayStation Offers Three Free PS5 Games to Start 2024
Kevin Hart 'Hoodwinks' Chris Rock into Netflix Special, Set to Receive Mark Twain Prize
2 mins ago
Kevin Hart 'Hoodwinks' Chris Rock into Netflix Special, Set to Receive Mark Twain Prize
Latest Headlines
World News
Julian Sayin: A Rising Star Clinches Gatorade California Football Player of the Year
12 seconds
Julian Sayin: A Rising Star Clinches Gatorade California Football Player of the Year
New York City's Clubhouse Funding Controversy: A Closer Look
30 seconds
New York City's Clubhouse Funding Controversy: A Closer Look
Reframing the Weight Loss Narrative: Compassion, Realistic Goals, and Innovation
49 seconds
Reframing the Weight Loss Narrative: Compassion, Realistic Goals, and Innovation
Valencia Tightens Grip as Flu and COVID-19 Cases Surge
59 seconds
Valencia Tightens Grip as Flu and COVID-19 Cases Surge
China's Diplomatic Strategy: A Challenge to Western Global Leadership
1 min
China's Diplomatic Strategy: A Challenge to Western Global Leadership
The Role of Psychological Interventions in Wealth Accumulation: A New Perspective in Development Economics
2 mins
The Role of Psychological Interventions in Wealth Accumulation: A New Perspective in Development Economics
New Jersey 2024 Congressional Elections: A Potential Game-Changer
2 mins
New Jersey 2024 Congressional Elections: A Potential Game-Changer
Primate Elijah Ayodele's Political Forecast Predicts a Shift in Nigeria's Political Landscape
2 mins
Primate Elijah Ayodele's Political Forecast Predicts a Shift in Nigeria's Political Landscape
New Jersey's Battle Against Lung Cancer: A Tale of Progress and Persisting Disparities
3 mins
New Jersey's Battle Against Lung Cancer: A Tale of Progress and Persisting Disparities
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
25 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
33 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app