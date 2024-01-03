Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ Creates Buzz, But Will He Perform at the Oscars?

Ryan Gosling, renowned for his multifaceted talent, has once again magnetized audiences with his performance in the film ‘Barbie.’ Particularly, his musical rendition of ‘I’m Just Ken’ has not only stolen the show but topped charts upon the film’s release. Despite the enthusiasm surrounding his performance, Gosling’s appearance at the Academy Awards to perform the song remains uncertain. The actor, known for his wit, humorously questioned the logistics of such an appearance, including matters of compensation and transportation.

Golden Globe Nomination and the Challenge of Playing Ken

Gosling’s portrayal of Ken, one of the many characters in the movie, earned him a nomination for the best supporting actor at the 2024 Golden Globes. He confessed that the role was the most challenging of his career, given the uniqueness of playing a character like Ken, for whom real-life research opportunities were scant. Yet, Gosling’s ingenuity shone through as he added improvisations to the character, some of which became the film’s most comedic moments.

On-set Chemistry and Anecdotes

Starring opposite Margot Robbie, who portrayed the titular character Barbie and also produced the film, Gosling demonstrated remarkable on-set chemistry. This was best exemplified by an anecdote involving a prop seagull used during a boat scene, brought on to the set by Gosling without Robbie’s knowledge. It’s such moments of spontaneity and camaraderie that have contributed to the film’s success.

‘Barbie’ and Its Oscar Prospects

Directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, ‘Barbie’ has been a significant talking point in the film industry. The film’s prospects at the Oscars are keenly anticipated, with nominations set to be announced on January 23. ‘Barbie’ is expected to be a major contender, with the film already proving to be a box office success, grossing $1.4 billion. Gosling’s song ‘I’m Just Ken’ has made the shortlist for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars, further fuelling speculations about his potential live performance at the ceremony. The Academy Awards are scheduled for March 10, wrapping up the awards season.