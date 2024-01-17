Ryan Gosling's Casual Appearance Post Viral Reaction to 'I'm Just Ken'

Noted actor Ryan Gosling, 43, was recently photographed in Santa Barbara, California, picking up takeout food from Feast Cafe, donning a casual getup. His attire comprised a plaid jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, a light yellow cap, and sunglasses, embodying a laid-back ensemble. This sighting occurred shortly after Gosling's nonchalance towards the song 'I'm Just Ken' winning the Best Song at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards became a viral sensation on social media.

Advertisment

Gosling's Viral Reaction to 'I'm Just Ken'

The actor seemed unfazed by the win of 'I'm Just Ken'—a song he performed in the fantasy-comedy movie 'Barbie'. The song's victory moment was shared widely online, catapulting Gosling's offhand reaction into a viral phenomenon. However, it wasn't just the Critics Choice Awards that recognized the track's potential. Gosling has received a Grammy nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media for this very song, which he co-wrote with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Gosling's Role in 'Barbie' and His Daughters

Despite the accolades and his prominent role in the 'Barbie' movie, Gosling disclosed in an interview with E! News that his daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, have yet to see the film. Gosling expressed uncertainty about the suitable age for his daughters to watch him portray Ken, although they are aware of his role and have seen parts of the movie. He emphasized that his involvement in 'Barbie' was a conscious decision to create something meaningful for his daughters and with them.