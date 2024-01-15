en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ryan Gosling’s Bewildered Reaction to ‘I’m Just Ken’ Win Becomes a Viral Sensation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
Ryan Gosling’s Bewildered Reaction to ‘I’m Just Ken’ Win Becomes a Viral Sensation

At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards held in Santa Monica, California, a new meme was born as Ryan Gosling’s reaction to his song ‘I’m Just Ken’ being awarded Best Original Song caused a social media frenzy. The bewildered and deadpan expression that played across Gosling’s face as the summer blockbuster ‘Barbie’ tune was declared the winner sparked wide-ranging commentary, with users quick to immortalize the moment in viral memes.

The Unexpected Win

The song ‘I’m Just Ken,’ was nominated alongside two other tunes from the same film and faced stiff competition from nominees across other films like ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ ‘Rustin,’ and ‘Wish.’ When it was announced as the winner, Gosling’s seemingly surprised reaction garnered as much attention as the award itself. His expression, marked by furrowed eyebrows and a look of mild horror, was interpreted by many as a reflection of the audience’s own surprise and amusement.

A Viral Sensation

Ryan Gosling, well-known for his portrayal of the Ken character in ‘Barbie,’ quickly became the highlight of the evening as his reaction went viral. Social media users reveled in his unexpected display of dry humor, with one user commenting, ‘so I’m just Ken of him,’ cleverly referencing the award-winning song. His reaction, while humorous, was also seen as a testament to the actor’s humility and genuine surprise at the win.

Gratitude and Acknowledgement

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, the songwriters of ‘I’m Just Ken,’ accepted the award on stage. In their acceptance speech, they acknowledged Gosling’s significant role in making the song popular among audiences. Ronson stated that the award was as much Gosling’s as it was theirs, crediting his performance for breathing life into the song. The Critics Choice Awards that night also celebrated the achievements of other films, with awards presented for Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress, among others.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
49 seconds ago
Clash of Cultures: Vintage Punk Collection Deemed Inappropriate for 'Antiques Roadshow'
In a delightful yet unlikely encounter, Robert Needs, a 68-year-old punk enthusiast from Newport, attempted to display his vintage punk fashion collection on the BBC’s ‘Antiques Roadshow’ in Cardiff. However, the collection, a vivid testament to the rebellious punk era, was considered inappropriate for the program’s audience. When Punk Met Antiques Roadshow This unique collection,
Clash of Cultures: Vintage Punk Collection Deemed Inappropriate for 'Antiques Roadshow'
Ke Huy Quan Honors Harrison Ford at Critics Choice Awards 2024
7 mins ago
Ke Huy Quan Honors Harrison Ford at Critics Choice Awards 2024
Phaedra Parks: From Notorious 'RHOA' Cast Member to Reiki Master
8 mins ago
Phaedra Parks: From Notorious 'RHOA' Cast Member to Reiki Master
"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie" Wins Best Song at Critics' Choice Awards
5 mins ago
"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie" Wins Best Song at Critics' Choice Awards
Kieran Culkin Claims Best Dramatic Actor at 2024 Critics Choice Awards
7 mins ago
Kieran Culkin Claims Best Dramatic Actor at 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Robert Downey Jr. Turns Critiques into Comedy at Critics Choice Awards
7 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr. Turns Critiques into Comedy at Critics Choice Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Don Pyke Steps Into CEO Role at West Coast Eagles, Signals New Era for the Club
3 mins
Don Pyke Steps Into CEO Role at West Coast Eagles, Signals New Era for the Club
New York Knicks' DiVincenzo and Flynn: A Resemblance Beyond the Court
3 mins
New York Knicks' DiVincenzo and Flynn: A Resemblance Beyond the Court
Could King Charles Abdicate Following Queen Margrethe II's Historic Abdication?
4 mins
Could King Charles Abdicate Following Queen Margrethe II's Historic Abdication?
Ivory Coast Hosts AFCON 2024: A Tournament of High Hopes and Heightened Security
6 mins
Ivory Coast Hosts AFCON 2024: A Tournament of High Hopes and Heightened Security
India's Battle with Pollution: An Examination of the Most Polluted Cities
6 mins
India's Battle with Pollution: An Examination of the Most Polluted Cities
Australia Day: A Nation's Tradition Amidst Generational Divide
6 mins
Australia Day: A Nation's Tradition Amidst Generational Divide
Critical Incidents Declared as Major IT Failure Hits Sussex Hospitals
6 mins
Critical Incidents Declared as Major IT Failure Hits Sussex Hospitals
Lupin Life Champions Children's Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run
7 mins
Lupin Life Champions Children's Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run
COVID-19 Data Vacuum: Expert Raises Alarm
7 mins
COVID-19 Data Vacuum: Expert Raises Alarm
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
29 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
31 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
36 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
3 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app