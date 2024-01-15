Ryan Gosling’s Bewildered Reaction to ‘I’m Just Ken’ Win Becomes a Viral Sensation

At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards held in Santa Monica, California, a new meme was born as Ryan Gosling’s reaction to his song ‘I’m Just Ken’ being awarded Best Original Song caused a social media frenzy. The bewildered and deadpan expression that played across Gosling’s face as the summer blockbuster ‘Barbie’ tune was declared the winner sparked wide-ranging commentary, with users quick to immortalize the moment in viral memes.

The Unexpected Win

The song ‘I’m Just Ken,’ was nominated alongside two other tunes from the same film and faced stiff competition from nominees across other films like ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ ‘Rustin,’ and ‘Wish.’ When it was announced as the winner, Gosling’s seemingly surprised reaction garnered as much attention as the award itself. His expression, marked by furrowed eyebrows and a look of mild horror, was interpreted by many as a reflection of the audience’s own surprise and amusement.

A Viral Sensation

Ryan Gosling, well-known for his portrayal of the Ken character in ‘Barbie,’ quickly became the highlight of the evening as his reaction went viral. Social media users reveled in his unexpected display of dry humor, with one user commenting, ‘so I’m just Ken of him,’ cleverly referencing the award-winning song. His reaction, while humorous, was also seen as a testament to the actor’s humility and genuine surprise at the win.

Gratitude and Acknowledgement

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, the songwriters of ‘I’m Just Ken,’ accepted the award on stage. In their acceptance speech, they acknowledged Gosling’s significant role in making the song popular among audiences. Ronson stated that the award was as much Gosling’s as it was theirs, crediting his performance for breathing life into the song. The Critics Choice Awards that night also celebrated the achievements of other films, with awards presented for Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress, among others.