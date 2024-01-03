Ryan Gosling Reveals His Baking Skills and ‘Barbie’ Song Tipped for Oscar

Ryan Gosling, the acclaimed 43-year-old actor, has recently revealed an unexpected facet of his life. In a candid interview with W magazine, Gosling spoke of his passion for baking, a skill he honed under the guidance of his mother. The actor’s culinary talents extend to crafting a ‘hell of a pie,’ with a particular penchant for raspberry, and an artistic flair for pie-crust fluting.

Gosling’s Co-star Left Out of the Pie Party

During the interview, Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ co-star, Margot Robbie, humorously expressed her disappointment about not having had an opportunity to taste Gosling’s culinary creations. The light-hearted banter between the two actors served to spotlight Gosling’s baking prowess and added a touch of humor to the conversation.

Gosling’s Song from ‘Barbie’ Tipped for an Oscar

In the same interview, Gosling also discussed his song ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the movie ‘Barbie.’ The song has been generating considerable buzz and is being touted as a potential Oscar nominee. Despite this, Gosling displayed his characteristic humility and humor by expressing uncertainty about performing at the Oscars ceremony, questioning the logistics involved, such as payment and transportation.

Eva Mendes Praises Gosling’s Baking Skills

Adding to Gosling’s culinary credentials, his partner Eva Mendes has publicly praised his cooking and baking skills. She described Gosling as an ‘incredible cook and baker,’ and comically downplayed her own culinary proficiency in comparison to his. The couple have found a harmonious balance in their relationship, with Gosling taking care of the cooking while Mendes handles the cleaning, a setup that they both agree works well for them.