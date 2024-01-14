en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ryan Gosling Reflects on Cinema’s Profound Impact at Santa Barbara Film Festival

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
Ryan Gosling Reflects on Cinema’s Profound Impact at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Ryan Gosling, revered Canadian actor and star of acclaimed films such as ‘La La Land’ and ‘The Notebook,’ recently took to the stage at the Santa Barbara Film Festival to reflect on his illustrious career and the transformative influence of cinema. Offering a rare glimpse into his private life, Gosling recounted a childhood anecdote on how films shaped his aspirations and broadened his worldview.

The Power of Cinema

During his acceptance speech, Gosling emphasized the formative role that movies played in his early years. He highlighted how, as a child, the world of cinema expanded his imagination and inspired him to dream beyond the confines of his immediate environment. His tale underscored the profound impact of film, not just as entertainment, but as a catalyst for personal growth and evolution.

A Journey Through Characters

Gosling also expressed his gratitude for the diverse range of characters he had the privilege to portray throughout his career. He noted one particularly unusual role as a 70-year-old crotchless doll, which, despite its oddity, underscored his versatility as an actor. His varied roles bear testament to the breadth of his acting prowess and the depth of his character exploration.

Gratitude to Greta Gerwig

Further, Gosling extended his thanks to Greta Gerwig, the acclaimed director, for her support and collaboration. His acknowledgement of Gerwig underscored the importance of relationships within the film industry, highlighting the integral role that directors play in shaping an actor’s career. Gosling’s speech, both reflective and appreciative, encapsulates the essence of his journey through the world of cinema, emphasizing the transformative power of film and the significance of collaborative relationships in the industry.

Arts & Entertainment Inspiration/Motivation
