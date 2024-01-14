Ryan Gosling Honors Family in Heartfelt Acceptance Speech

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, celebrated actor Ryan Gosling took a moment to honor his biggest supporters: his partner, actress Eva Mendes, and their children. As he accepted the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award, Gosling’s speech was a touching testament to his family’s integral role in his success.

Gosling’s Heartfelt Acknowledgement

The Canadian actor, known for his roles in films such as ‘La La Land’ and ‘The Notebook’, referred to Mendes as ‘the girl of my dreams’ during his acceptance speech. He credited her with raising their children and giving him the freedom to fully pursue his acting career. ‘My lady, she’s really helped me, she’s sacrificed,’ said Gosling, highlighting the support he receives from Mendes.

A Nod to His Children

Alongside his recognition of Mendes, Gosling also took the time to express his admiration for his children. He underscored their role in keeping him inspired and grounded amidst the glamour and pressure of the film industry. His heartfelt gratitude towards his family stood out as a beautiful testament to the interconnectedness of his personal and professional life.

Professional Accolades Amid Personal Reflections

Receiving the Maltin Modern Master Award is a significant milestone in Gosling’s career, recognizing his outstanding achievements in the film industry. Yet, in this moment of professional celebration, Gosling chose to focus on the importance of family support in his journey. His speech served as a reminder that behind the glittering accolades and cinematic triumphs, the human element remains crucial.