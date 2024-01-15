en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ryan Gosling Honored with Kirk Douglas Award: A Tribute to Family and Film

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Ryan Gosling Honored with Kirk Douglas Award: A Tribute to Family and Film

At a recent Santa Barbara International Film Festival, acclaimed actor Ryan Gosling was honored with the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. The award is a testament to Gosling’s significant contributions to cinema, demonstrating a career that has not only been successful but also deeply personal.

Gratitude for Family and Career

On accepting the award, Gosling expressed profound gratitude for his family and career achievements. He underscored that his most significant reward from his film career was not the fame or the accolades, but rather the personal relationships that were formed. In particular, Gosling highlighted how his career led him to meet his wife, Eva Mendes, and have their two ‘dream children’, Esmerelda and Amada.

Impact of Cinema on Personal Life

Gosling acknowledged the profound impact that his career in film has had on his life. He humbly admitted that he feels he has gained more from cinema than he has contributed. He attributed his success to the formative influence of his mother, Donna, and his experiences in acting that allowed him to learn about himself. The actor also took the opportunity to praise ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig for her ability to maintain joy in her work despite the pressures of the industry.

The Kirk Douglas Award

The Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film is named after Gosling’s acting hero, Kirk Douglas, making the honor even more meaningful for him. The ceremony was a momentous occasion for Gosling, who felt deeply honored to receive an award named after such an esteemed figure in the film industry. The event was reflective of Gosling’s reciprocal relationship with cinema, a relationship that has shaped him both professionally and personally.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

