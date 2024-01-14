en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ryan Gosling and Lee Majors: A Budding Friendship in Hollywood

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 4:44 pm EST
Ryan Gosling and Lee Majors: A Budding Friendship in Hollywood

Ryan Gosling, a celebrated Hollywood actor, recently offered a glimpse into his growing friendship with industry veteran, Lee Majors. This camaraderie emerged during the filming of ‘The Fall Guy,’ a movie where Gosling steps into a role that Majors is intimately associated with. The interaction between the two actors, belonging to different generations, shines a spotlight on the unique bonds that can form within the entertainment industry.

The Friendship Takes Root

While preparing for his role as Colt Seavers in the upcoming remake of ‘The Fall Guy,’ Gosling spent valuable time interacting with Lee Majors, the original actor who portrayed the stuntman character. Their conversations, initiated in Australia, have since then evolved into a warm friendship. Gosling fondly refers to Majors as a ‘text buddy,’ indicating their continued communication.

Gosling expressed deep admiration for Majors, known for his iconic roles in television shows like ‘The Six Million Dollar Man’ and ‘The Fall Guy.’ He described the veteran actor as ‘cool,’ ‘lovely,’ and ‘gracious.’ Gosling also conveyed that working alongside Majors and having the opportunity to connect with such a legendary figure was an enriching experience, which had a profound influence on him.

Mutual Respect and Admiration

The sentiment was reciprocated by Majors, who praised Gosling’s talent and professionalism. This mutual respect underscores the cross-generational camaraderie that can exist within the realm of showbiz. Further adding to the significance of their connection, ‘The Fall Guy,’ directed by David Leitch, is designed as a love letter to stunts and even features a theme song by Majors.

Recently, Gosling was honored with the Kirk Douglas Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. During his acceptance speech, he took the time to express his gratitude towards his wife and children.

0
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
17 mins ago
The Office Revival: Balancing Nostalgia and Innovation
The potential revival of the iconic television comedy “The Office” has generated significant interest and speculation among fans and industry insiders alike. Greg Daniels, the creator of the American version of the mockumentary, is reportedly working on a “new take” on the series, which has sparked both excitement and apprehension. Daniels has expressed reluctance towards
The Office Revival: Balancing Nostalgia and Innovation
Jeremy Allen White: A Star on the Rise, Grounded by Family Ties
34 mins ago
Jeremy Allen White: A Star on the Rise, Grounded by Family Ties
Emmy Awards 2023: Predictions, Controversies, and the Evolving Television Landscape
37 mins ago
Emmy Awards 2023: Predictions, Controversies, and the Evolving Television Landscape
Keith Duffy Honors Late Bandmate Stephen Gately: 'Always With Him'
33 mins ago
Keith Duffy Honors Late Bandmate Stephen Gately: 'Always With Him'
SoundOn Festival Showcases Contemporary Chamber Works
33 mins ago
SoundOn Festival Showcases Contemporary Chamber Works
Istanbul Modern Recognized in Architectural Digest's Works of Wonder 2024
34 mins ago
Istanbul Modern Recognized in Architectural Digest's Works of Wonder 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
33 mins
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
33 mins
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
33 mins
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
34 mins
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
34 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
Congress Extends Funding, Avoids Government Shutdown Crisis
34 mins
Congress Extends Funding, Avoids Government Shutdown Crisis
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
34 mins
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
34 mins
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
34 mins
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
33 mins
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
38 mins
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
7 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
10 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
11 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app