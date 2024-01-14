Ryan Gosling and Lee Majors: A Budding Friendship in Hollywood

Ryan Gosling, a celebrated Hollywood actor, recently offered a glimpse into his growing friendship with industry veteran, Lee Majors. This camaraderie emerged during the filming of ‘The Fall Guy,’ a movie where Gosling steps into a role that Majors is intimately associated with. The interaction between the two actors, belonging to different generations, shines a spotlight on the unique bonds that can form within the entertainment industry.

The Friendship Takes Root

While preparing for his role as Colt Seavers in the upcoming remake of ‘The Fall Guy,’ Gosling spent valuable time interacting with Lee Majors, the original actor who portrayed the stuntman character. Their conversations, initiated in Australia, have since then evolved into a warm friendship. Gosling fondly refers to Majors as a ‘text buddy,’ indicating their continued communication.

Gosling expressed deep admiration for Majors, known for his iconic roles in television shows like ‘The Six Million Dollar Man’ and ‘The Fall Guy.’ He described the veteran actor as ‘cool,’ ‘lovely,’ and ‘gracious.’ Gosling also conveyed that working alongside Majors and having the opportunity to connect with such a legendary figure was an enriching experience, which had a profound influence on him.

Mutual Respect and Admiration

The sentiment was reciprocated by Majors, who praised Gosling’s talent and professionalism. This mutual respect underscores the cross-generational camaraderie that can exist within the realm of showbiz. Further adding to the significance of their connection, ‘The Fall Guy,’ directed by David Leitch, is designed as a love letter to stunts and even features a theme song by Majors.

Recently, Gosling was honored with the Kirk Douglas Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. During his acceptance speech, he took the time to express his gratitude towards his wife and children.