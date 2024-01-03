Ruth Langsford Signals Unlikely Return to ITV’s This Morning

Television presenter Ruth Langsford, recognized for her notable stint on ITV’s This Morning, has signaled a potential end to her association with the show as a host. The popular morning show has witnessed a considerable transitional phase in its hosting lineup, following the exit of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. A former cornerstone of ITV, Schofield departed after revealing a relationship with a younger colleague, and Willoughby left due to personal and family commitments. The hosting baton was passed to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, becoming the primary faces of the show since replacing Langsford and her spouse, Eamonn Holmes, in 2021.

Langsford’s Shifting Focus

At 63, Langsford, who also fulfills hosting duties on Loose Women, has redirected her professional focus towards other ventures. This includes her fashion line for QVC, known as the Fashion Edit. Despite a brief return in the summer of 2022 to co-host This Morning alongside Rylan Clark, Langsford has expressed doubt regarding her future involvement with the show. This sentiment starkly contrasts her previous stance, where she seemed open to the idea, as revealed in an interview with Woman&Home in October.

An Independent Path

Her husband, Eamonn Holmes, has also departed from ITV, and is reportedly relishing his new professional journey. Langsford’s comments underscore the independent career choices of the couple, emphasizing that they do not need to seek each other’s approval for professional decisions. The decision to separate from their long-time roles on This Morning marks a significant shift in both their careers, paving the way for new opportunities and challenges.

A New Chapter

The shift in Langsford’s career trajectory is indicative of a new chapter in her life, where she is exploring opportunities beyond her established role in television hosting. As she navigates through this phase, her fans eagerly wait to see what her next steps will be, as she continues to make her mark in the world of entertainment and fashion.