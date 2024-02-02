Ruth Kadiri: An Unsung Hero in Nollywood's Growth Through YouTube

Renowned Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri has been lauded for her significant role in promoting emerging talent within the Nollywood industry. Her commitment to foster new talent is evident through her movies, which serve as platforms for young actors to showcase their skills and gain recognition.

Highlighting the Unrecognized Contributions

An ardent advocate, Chude Nnamdi, pointed out that Kadiri's contributions towards the growth of Nollywood have been overlooked, particularly her role in introducing over nine budding actors via the digital platform, YouTube. Nnamdi emphasized the importance of acknowledging her efforts in this sphere.

He further stressed that the success of Nollywood producers on YouTube bears testament to the industry's growth. Nnamdi warned Nigerians not to ignore the monetary potential of the digital world, urging them to leverage this powerful tool for the advancement of the industry.

Commendation from Various Quarters

Adding to Chude's remarks, other individuals also voiced their admiration for Kadiri's efforts. Prominent figures such as Chimezie and Nkechi First praised Kadiri for her selfless acts in promoting new talent, stating that she richly deserves recognition.

Another supporter, identified as I Agulanna, expressed his appreciation for Kadiri's storytelling prowess and her consistent release of movies. Agulanna noted that these efforts play a vital role in nurturing the next generation of Nollywood stars, contributing significantly to the industry's progression.

The Greater Picture: Nollywood's Digital Growth

These commendations underscore the broader narrative of Nollywood's growth via digital platforms such as YouTube. The online streaming app has paved the way for the industry to reach a global audience, reflecting its increasing significance and potential.

As the digital world continues to offer monetary opportunities, the warnings against relenting in this space ring true. The continuous success of Nollywood on YouTube serves as a powerful reminder of the industry's potential, and stalwarts like Ruth Kadiri play a pivotal role in harnessing this potential for the growth of the industry.