Arts & Entertainment

Rust Resumes Filming: A Tribute to Halyna Hutchins Through First-Look Photos

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Rust Resumes Filming: A Tribute to Halyna Hutchins Through First-Look Photos

In the wake of a tragic on-set incident, the production of the film Rust, under the direction of Joel Souza and headlined by Alec Baldwin, has found its way back to the reels. As the cameras rolled once again in April 2023 at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana, the ghost of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lingered, her unique visual style palpable in the first-look photos that The Avenue production company has recently released.

Resurrecting the Vision of Halyna Hutchins

Among the images unveiled, Frances Fisher, draped in a petticoat dress, adds an air of haunting elegance to the scene. In another frame, a lone ranger stands atop a hill, capturing the film’s Western essence. Actor Patrick Scott McDermott can be seen addressing a room, his character’s authority mirrored by his compelling performance. These moments, frozen in time, reflect the vision of Hutchins and her successor, Bianca Cline.

The Aftermath of an On-Set Tragedy

The production had come to an abrupt halt on October 21, 2021, when a fatal incident involving Baldwin and a prop gun resulted in Hutchins’ death. The incident not only cast a shadow over the film but also led to a myriad of lawsuits and criminal charges against Baldwin. However, these charges were eventually dropped in April 2023. The sole individual facing charges presently is armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

The Journey to Completion

Despite the tragedy and ensuing legal complications, the film, based on a story conceived by Souza and Baldwin, has managed to conclude its filming. Hutchins’ widower serves as the executive producer, ensuring her vision lives on in the final product. Safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan were also integral to the production, with new footage from the set showing Baldwin’s focus on safety and responsible handling of prop guns.

As the film wraps up, actor Alec Baldwin took to Instagram in May to commemorate the end of the filming process. Yet, as the curtain falls on the production stage, a release date for the film remains uncertain, leaving audiences in anticipation of the day they will finally witness the culmination of this arduous journey.

