Russian Musical ‘Anna Karenina’ Begins Tour of Chinese Theatres Amid Renewed Performing Arts Scene

The Russian musical adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s timeless classic, ‘Anna Karenina,’ has embarked on a tour across nine cities in China, spanning from December 1 to January 27. This follows a triumphant run of the Chinese version of the musical during the COVID-19 pandemic. As China’s performing arts scene gradually recuperates, audiences are now being treated to the original Russian production.

A Cross-cultural Endeavor

In an era where global events have necessitated online operations, Russian director Alina Chevik has risen to the challenge, conducting rehearsals through digital platforms due to pandemic restrictions. Chevik, whose vision and direction have been instrumental in bringing the musical to life, reaffirms the universal belief that art transcends geographical boundaries and language barriers.

A Rich Tapestry of Art Forms

‘Anna Karenina,’ which had its inaugural performance in Moscow in 2016, is a testament to collaborative artistry. Choreographed by Irina Korneeva and featuring a score by Roman Ignatyev and a libretto by Yuri Kim, the musical is a dynamic fusion of various art forms. It showcases more than 40 songs spanning genres from pop and rock to opera, and integrates elements of classical ballet with contemporary dance, creating a unique viewing experience.

Revisiting a Timeless Classic

The musical’s narrative centers on the tragic love story of the married protagonist Anna and the military officer Alexey Vronsky. By exploring profound themes of love, betrayal, passion, duty, hope, and desperation, ‘Anna Karenina’ offers an introspective lens into the timeless human experiences that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.