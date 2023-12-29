Ruskin Bond at 89: An Exclusive Insight into His Latest Book and Timeless Storytelling

Renowned Indian author, Ruskin Bond, defies the bounds of age, remaining an avid reader and writer at 89. Recently, in an exclusive interview, Bond shed light on his writing process and his latest book, ‘The Night Has a Thousand Eyes.’

‘The Night Has a Thousand Eyes’: A Testament to Bond’s Storytelling

This new book, a suggestion from publisher David Davidar, is an anthology of Bond’s favored tales that encapsulate love, warmth, and friendship. It is a mix of fresh stories and cherished classics, all bearing the quintessential Bond hallmark: drawing from personal experiences. The title story, inspired by a poem, explores Bond’s faint memory of a youthful encounter, further emphasizing his approach to storytelling.

Bond’s Timeless Stories Hold a Mirror to Humanity

Bond’s early works like ‘The Night Train at Deoli’ and ‘The Woman on Platform 8’ still resonate with readers, despite being penned in his twenties from a room in Dehradun. These narratives, known for their timeless portrayal of human connection, often focus more on character than plot, showcasing people and experiences with warmth and affection.

Bond’s Undying Passion for Literature

Throughout the interview, Bond’s enduring passion for literature is palpable. He remains a voracious reader, consuming two to three books weekly. Bond emphasizes that an exciting life is not necessary for writing, debunking the notion unless one is a travel writer. His adventurous younger days of trekking and climbing the hills are fondly remembered, but it’s the well-lived life and human experiences that he values as a source of creative inspiration.