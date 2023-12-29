en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ruskin Bond at 89: A Journey Through Literature and Life

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:48 pm EST
Ruskin Bond at 89: A Journey Through Literature and Life

At the ripe age of 89, Indian literary figure Ruskin Bond harbors an undying passion for writing and reading. As an icon of Indian English literature, Bond sat for an exclusive interview, revealing fascinating insights from his life and work.

From Reader to Writer: The Journey Begins

Recalling his youthful days, Bond shared how he was captivated by Charles Dickens’ ‘David Copperfield’ when he was merely 12 years old. This early literary encounter sparked a lifelong love for reading, and even today, he devours two to three books a week. His voracity for literature, thus, has remained unquenched.

Unveiling ‘The Night Has a Thousand Eyes’

In the interview, the celebrated author also discussed his latest book, ‘The Night Has a Thousand Eyes.’ He described the collection as a heartwarming narrative centered around the themes of love, warmth, and friendship. The title story, featuring Bond’s recollection of a youthful encounter during a voyage to India, draws inspiration from a poem. It further highlights Bond’s adept use of semi-autobiographical elements in his storytelling.

The Serenity of the Hills: An Endless Source of Inspiration

Bond emphasized that a writer need not seek out adventure for inspiration. His tranquil life in the hills of Landour has provided him with ample material. His writing style, focusing on character portraits rather than complex plots, has remained consistent since his twenties. It continues to resonate with readers due to the genuine affection he harbors for his characters.

In the same vein, Bond’s newly published book, ‘The Many Joys of Living a Good Long Life,’ encourages people to live life to the fullest. The collection of sixty short stories and life lessons emphasizes the importance of pursuing passions, indulging in life’s pleasures, and living each day with appreciation, gratitude, and love.

The interview concluded with a glimpse into Bond’s perspective on why writers never retire, his advice to young people, and a peek into his serene life in Landour. In essence, Bond’s life and work serve as a testament to his belief in embracing life and its many joys, regardless of age.

Arts & Entertainment India Interviews
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

