en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

RuPaul’s DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
RuPaul’s DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London

London’s ExCel convention center came alive with the vibrant hues and flamboyant personas of the global drag community, as RuPaul’s DragCon made its annual return. The two-day festival, a grand celebration of drag culture, attracted a global audience of fans and performers. The event was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Amanda Tears and Brittany Von Bottocks from the Belgian series of Drag Race. Adding to the star-studded lineup were Michelle Visage, a judge on various Drag Race series, and contestants from different seasons.

Meet the Stars, Experience the Spectacle

With ticket prices starting at £40 for general admission, fans had the opportunity to rub shoulders with their favorite drag stars. The more fortunate ‘All Star’ guests, who had shelled out £200 for VIP access, enjoyed exclusive benefits. The convention played host to notable participants including Patty Pam Pam from the Dutch series and Kelly Heelton from the German series. Performances were scheduled throughout the event, featuring a variety of acts from Drag Queen Story Time to a musical inspired by the Mean Girls movie.

Extravagant Fashion and High-Octane Performances

As the event unfolded, the convention center buzzed with the energy of the drag queens strutting down the renowned pink carpet. Outfits ranged from a red and black striped corset with butterfly wings to a white sparkly bodysuit with matching boots, and a silver dress with opera gloves and a corsage. Adding to the excitement were performances by former UK Drag Race contestants, Tia Kofi and Vanity Milan, who wowed the attendees with their talent.

Highlighting Past Issues and New Product Launches

Despite the high energy and vibrant atmosphere, the convention has not been without its challenges. The 2020 event faced criticism for long queues and allegations of overbooking. However, this didn’t overshadow the launch of TruSkin’s new skincare product, an exfoliant priced at £19.99. The product has been receiving positive reviews, adding another dimension to the event’s appeal.

0
Arts & Entertainment Europe Fashion
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
10 seconds ago
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'
Renowned Bollywood actor Sunny Deol took a nostalgic trip down memory lane this Lohri 2024. Deol, popular for his intense roles in Indian cinema, shared his fond memories of the festival, emphasizing the community spirit and joyous celebrations that mark the occasion. Lohri, a much-loved North Indian festival, is primarily celebrated by the Sikh and
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'
Al James Electrifies Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 with Epic Performance
8 mins ago
Al James Electrifies Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 with Epic Performance
Exploring Literary Horizons: Anne Cunningham's First Chapter Book Reviews
10 mins ago
Exploring Literary Horizons: Anne Cunningham's First Chapter Book Reviews
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Stage is Set for an Epic Showdown
4 mins ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Stage is Set for an Epic Showdown
True Detective Returns: A New Approach to Gritty Themes
6 mins ago
True Detective Returns: A New Approach to Gritty Themes
Cultural Performances Shine at the Prelude to the January 8th Statement Event
7 mins ago
Cultural Performances Shine at the Prelude to the January 8th Statement Event
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
1 min
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
3 mins
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers
3 mins
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers
INDIA Bloc: Opposition Parties Strategize for Lok Sabha Elections
3 mins
INDIA Bloc: Opposition Parties Strategize for Lok Sabha Elections
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
4 mins
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
4 mins
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
4 mins
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
6 mins
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
South Africa's ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles
7 mins
South Africa's ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app