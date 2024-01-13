RuPaul’s DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London

London’s ExCel convention center came alive with the vibrant hues and flamboyant personas of the global drag community, as RuPaul’s DragCon made its annual return. The two-day festival, a grand celebration of drag culture, attracted a global audience of fans and performers. The event was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Amanda Tears and Brittany Von Bottocks from the Belgian series of Drag Race. Adding to the star-studded lineup were Michelle Visage, a judge on various Drag Race series, and contestants from different seasons.

Meet the Stars, Experience the Spectacle

With ticket prices starting at £40 for general admission, fans had the opportunity to rub shoulders with their favorite drag stars. The more fortunate ‘All Star’ guests, who had shelled out £200 for VIP access, enjoyed exclusive benefits. The convention played host to notable participants including Patty Pam Pam from the Dutch series and Kelly Heelton from the German series. Performances were scheduled throughout the event, featuring a variety of acts from Drag Queen Story Time to a musical inspired by the Mean Girls movie.

Extravagant Fashion and High-Octane Performances

As the event unfolded, the convention center buzzed with the energy of the drag queens strutting down the renowned pink carpet. Outfits ranged from a red and black striped corset with butterfly wings to a white sparkly bodysuit with matching boots, and a silver dress with opera gloves and a corsage. Adding to the excitement were performances by former UK Drag Race contestants, Tia Kofi and Vanity Milan, who wowed the attendees with their talent.

Highlighting Past Issues and New Product Launches

Despite the high energy and vibrant atmosphere, the convention has not been without its challenges. The 2020 event faced criticism for long queues and allegations of overbooking. However, this didn’t overshadow the launch of TruSkin’s new skincare product, an exfoliant priced at £19.99. The product has been receiving positive reviews, adding another dimension to the event’s appeal.