RuPaul’s Drag Race S16E02: New Queens, a Unique Twist, and the ‘Queen Choice Awards’

The stage is set, the spotlight shines, and the anticipation builds as the curtains lift on the second episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16. Titled “Queen Choice Awards”, this episode follows hot on the heels of the season opener, “Rate-A-Queen”, where contestants showcased their talents in an MTV’s Spring Break-themed talent show. The crown jewel of the premiere was Sapphira Cristal, who emerged victorious after a riveting lip-sync performance of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”.

Enter the New Queens

In the latest episode, a fresh group of seven queens enters the competition, each set to leave their indelible mark on the stage. The talent show, a proving ground for these queens to strut their stuff, is judged by the talented Becky G. Alongside Becky G, the usual suspects return to the judging panel: RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. The season’s line-up is further bolstered by a selection of guest judges, including the likes of Charlize Theron and Becky G.

A Two-Episode Premiere with a Twist

This season features a unique two-episode premiere with a twist that is as entertaining as it is unexpected. The contestants rate each other’s performances, adding an exciting layer of competition and camaraderie to the mix. Fans can tune in on Fridays on MTV or stream online with a cable login or through various services offering free trials.

Meet the New Contestants

Each new queen brings a unique blend of background and persona to the competition. From their diverse origins to their distinct styles, these queens promise to infuse the season with excitement, drama, and above all, talent.

Behind the Scenes with “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

For those craving a peek behind the curtain, the aftershow “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” follows the main show. Offering a behind-the-scenes look at the competition, it exposes the dynamics and tensions that shape the race for the crown. Produced by World of Wonder Productions, the series is sponsored by Cash App and Olay Body, among others.