RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Dazzle at 75th Emmy Awards

On the evening of the 75th Emmy Awards, the red carpet glittered with a constellation of stars, but none shone brighter than Luxx Noir London and Princess Poppy, celebrated contestants from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15. Dressed in iconic fashion statements and carrying the banner of their acclaimed reality show, they wove a narrative of glamour, defiance, and triumph.

Strutting the Red Carpet in Style

Luxx Noir London, a top four finalist, graced her first-ever Emmy Awards in a breathtaking Versace gown from the Spring 2007 collection. Her ensemble, completed with Christian Louboutin shoes and accessories by Rinaldy Yunardi and On Aura Tout Vu, was a testament to her inherent elegance. Sharing an exclusive behind-the-scenes look with PAPER, London detailed her meticulous preparation, ranging from makeup and hair to the final touches of her outfit.

The Green Goblin's Unexpected Appearance

Contrasting London's chic elegance was Princess Poppy's audacious outfit, designed by Melbourne drag costume designer Bryn Meredith. Embodying the concept of a pale green goblin, Poppy's attire included a witchy prosthetic nose, pointy ears, painted-on warts, and green-beaded botanical-themed jewelry. The green-themed look, complete with a grass-textured embellished purse, was a delightful surprise for fans and a memorable addition to the Emmy's red carpet history.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Triumphs at the Emmys

The night was not only significant for the fashion statements made but also for the accolades won. 'RuPaul's Drag Race' clinched the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, marking a historic moment for the show and the drag community. In his acceptance speech, RuPaul addressed political campaigns aimed at limiting drag performance in the United States, defending the art form and its performers. The victory, shared by co-judges Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews, and Carson Kressley, affirms the show's influential role in shaping and championing the drag culture.