Arts & Entertainment

Rupali Ganguly: Breaking Television Norms and Earning Prime Minister’s Nod

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Rupali Ganguly: Breaking Television Norms and Earning Prime Minister’s Nod

Renowned actress Rupali Ganguly, celebrated for her vibrant character in the hit TV series ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,’ is currently taking the Indian television world by storm with her lead role in the popular TV show ‘Anupama.’ In a striking departure from the industry’s typical casting norms, Ganguly, at 46, has embraced the role of the protagonist, shunning the customary ‘mother-in-law’ roles often handed to women of her age. This bold step has not only resonated with audiences across the country but also scripted a new narrative in the television industry.

The ‘Anupama’ Phenomenon

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, ‘Anupama’ emerged as the most-watched series, securing a special place in the hearts of Indian viewers. The show’s relatable plotline and Ganguly’s compelling performance have been instrumental in garnering a loyal fanbase. The surge in popularity caught the attention of none other than India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared a ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign video featuring Ganguly on his social media platform.

From Prime Minister’s Nod to Brand Collaborations

In an exclusive interview, Ganguly expressed her joy and disbelief at this recognition. She described the experience as ‘wonderful and unreal’ and considered it a high point in her acting career. A self-proclaimed supporter of Prime Minister Modi, Ganguly felt privileged to be part of a campaign endorsed by him. The actress also noted the significant increase in her brand value, attributing it to the success of ‘Anupama.’ This upward trajectory has led to collaborations with prominent brands and a flurry of accolades.

A Firm Believer in ‘Vocal for Local’

Apart from her professional achievements, Ganguly voiced her support for the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative. She expressed her commitment to using Indian brands, underlining the importance of aligning actions with beliefs. The actress also shared her hope that Prime Minister Modi has watched ‘Anupama,’ given the show’s Gujarat setting and its immense popularity in Ahmedabad.

Through her remarkable journey, Ganguly has not just cemented her position as a leading actress but also emerged as an icon for women of all ages. ‘Anupama’s’ success is a testament to her talent, paving the way for more inclusive and diverse storytelling in Indian television.

Arts & Entertainment India Interviews
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

