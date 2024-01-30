Rumble on The Mountain 10: A Vibrant Showcase of Native American Culture

Celebrating its tenth edition, Rumble on The Mountain, a flagship event embodying Native American music and culture, is ready to resonate through the historic Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff, Arizona, on February 3rd. The much-anticipated event will unfold from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., promising a diverse spectacle of music, education, and activism.

Music: A Melange of Native American Talent

This year's lineup showcases a unique blend of Native American artists and bands, including the award-winning reggae-rock ensemble, Innastate. Grammy-nominated Dine' musician and activist, Radmilla Cody, will also grace the stage, sharing the spotlight with the acclaimed acoustic metal singer/songwriter, Sage Bond. Adding to the rich tapestry of sounds, Hopi singer/composer Ryon Polequaptewa and the high elevation sounds of Summit Dub Squad are set to perform.

Attendees can also relish performances by IrieZona Reggae Rock featuring Ed Kabotie & Tha 'Yoties, along with the emerging Nava-Hopi metal band, Icy Whisper.

Educational Segments and Calls to Action

But Rumble on The Mountain isn't just about the music. The event will also feature educational segments, calls to action, and wisdom imparted by HaulNo, Vernon Masayesva, Bucky Preston, and a delegation from Havasupai.

Tickets and More

Tickets for this cultural extravaganza are available at the Orpheum Theater and can also be found on the event's Facebook page at facebook.com/RumbleOnTheMountainAZ. As the Rumble on The Mountain 10 prepares to roll, music lovers, culture enthusiasts, and advocates alike are invited to be a part of this harmonious blend of entertainment and enlightenment.