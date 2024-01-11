en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ruhani Sharma Reunites with Sailesh Kolanu for ‘Saindhav’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Ruhani Sharma Reunites with Sailesh Kolanu for ‘Saindhav’

Ruhani Sharma, a celebrated actress, is gearing up for her forthcoming venture with renowned filmmaker, Sailesh Kolanu. This marks the duo’s second collaboration, the first being the critically acclaimed ‘HIT: The First Case.’ Their latest project, ‘Saindhav,’ is slated to hit theaters on January 13th, with Sharma expressing her thrill about reuniting with Kolanu and anticipation for the film’s compelling narrative.

Unveiling ‘Saindhav’

According to Sharma’s exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, ‘Saindhav’ follows a poignant emotional narrative, focusing on a father’s relentless struggle to save his ailing child. Sharma steps into the shoes of Dr. Renu, a character she profoundly identifies with. The film’s star-studded cast also includes Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with whom Sharma had a rewarding experience working.

A Powerful Message and a Stellar Cast

‘Saindhav’ aims to deliver a meaningful message about spinal muscular atrophy. Kolanu has assembled an impressive ensemble cast, each member contributing significantly to the storyline. Sharma, for her part, stresses the importance of embodying meaningful roles and enriching the film through her character. She believes that the collective efforts of the cast, under Kolanu’s direction, have brought the story to life.

Anticipation for ‘Saindhav’

Fans eagerly await ‘Saindhav,’ intrigued by Sharma’s hints about her performance. The actress’s return to the silver screen, particularly in a film with such a potent narrative, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events of the cinematic calendar. As the film’s release coincides with the Sankranthi celebrations, it is expected to add a festive touch to the excitement surrounding the film.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan Honored as Indian of the Year 2023: A Triumphant Return
Renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan returned to the public eye, captivating audiences at the CNN-News18 event where he was bestowed with the Indian of the Year 2023 award. The event also honored the heroism of Uttarkashi rat-hole miners and the scientific prowess of ISRO scientists. This marked Khan’s first significant public appearance since 2019
Shah Rukh Khan Honored as Indian of the Year 2023: A Triumphant Return
Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted' TV Series Set for January 2024 Premiere
9 mins ago
Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted' TV Series Set for January 2024 Premiere
Amber Riley to Voice Ursula in Disney Junior's 'Ariel'
10 mins ago
Amber Riley to Voice Ursula in Disney Junior's 'Ariel'
Bangladeshi Cinemas Await New Releases in 2024 After a Successful 2023
6 mins ago
Bangladeshi Cinemas Await New Releases in 2024 After a Successful 2023
Bangladeshi Cinema Shines at the 20th Third Eye Asian Film Festival
7 mins ago
Bangladeshi Cinema Shines at the 20th Third Eye Asian Film Festival
Françoise Cyprès Claims Victory in Sète's Inaugural Most Beautiful Christmas Balcony Competition
7 mins ago
Françoise Cyprès Claims Victory in Sète's Inaugural Most Beautiful Christmas Balcony Competition
Latest Headlines
World News
Qatar's Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham Sets Sights on Asian Cup Triumph
2 mins
Qatar's Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham Sets Sights on Asian Cup Triumph
Council Approves Home Extension on Randal Street Amid Controversy
4 mins
Council Approves Home Extension on Randal Street Amid Controversy
BCCI and PCB Open to Resuming Cricketing Ties; India-Pakistan Match Scheduled for T20 World Cup 2024
4 mins
BCCI and PCB Open to Resuming Cricketing Ties; India-Pakistan Match Scheduled for T20 World Cup 2024
Pharmacist Banned for 18 Months over Professional Misconduct
4 mins
Pharmacist Banned for 18 Months over Professional Misconduct
Tom Curran's Cricketing Future Uncertain After Knee Injury
5 mins
Tom Curran's Cricketing Future Uncertain After Knee Injury
Alireza Faghani to Officiate AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opener
6 mins
Alireza Faghani to Officiate AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opener
Inquest Reveals Natural Causes Behind Infant Billie Rae Morris' Tragic Death
6 mins
Inquest Reveals Natural Causes Behind Infant Billie Rae Morris' Tragic Death
Football Mourns the Loss: Former Everton and Tranmere Rovers Chairman Peter Johnson passes away at 84
7 mins
Football Mourns the Loss: Former Everton and Tranmere Rovers Chairman Peter Johnson passes away at 84
England Cricket Team Sets Up Camp in UAE Ahead of India Tour
7 mins
England Cricket Team Sets Up Camp in UAE Ahead of India Tour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
11 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app