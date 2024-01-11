Ruhani Sharma Reunites with Sailesh Kolanu for ‘Saindhav’

Ruhani Sharma, a celebrated actress, is gearing up for her forthcoming venture with renowned filmmaker, Sailesh Kolanu. This marks the duo’s second collaboration, the first being the critically acclaimed ‘HIT: The First Case.’ Their latest project, ‘Saindhav,’ is slated to hit theaters on January 13th, with Sharma expressing her thrill about reuniting with Kolanu and anticipation for the film’s compelling narrative.

Unveiling ‘Saindhav’

According to Sharma’s exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, ‘Saindhav’ follows a poignant emotional narrative, focusing on a father’s relentless struggle to save his ailing child. Sharma steps into the shoes of Dr. Renu, a character she profoundly identifies with. The film’s star-studded cast also includes Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with whom Sharma had a rewarding experience working.

A Powerful Message and a Stellar Cast

‘Saindhav’ aims to deliver a meaningful message about spinal muscular atrophy. Kolanu has assembled an impressive ensemble cast, each member contributing significantly to the storyline. Sharma, for her part, stresses the importance of embodying meaningful roles and enriching the film through her character. She believes that the collective efforts of the cast, under Kolanu’s direction, have brought the story to life.

Anticipation for ‘Saindhav’

Fans eagerly await ‘Saindhav,’ intrigued by Sharma’s hints about her performance. The actress’s return to the silver screen, particularly in a film with such a potent narrative, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events of the cinematic calendar. As the film’s release coincides with the Sankranthi celebrations, it is expected to add a festive touch to the excitement surrounding the film.