Ruby O’Gray: The Resilient Playwright Redefining Women’s Representation in Theatre

On a warm August night in 2022, the Ostrander Awards honored Ruby O’Gray with the prestigious Eugart Yerian Lifetime Achievement Award. Ruby, a 74-year-old playwright and storyteller, stood among her peers, her vibrant life story written in the folds of her 78 plays. A women’s theater pioneer, Ruby has been an influential figure in the industry, pushing for change and inclusivity.

A Beacon of Change in Theatre

The Women’s Theatre Festival of Memphis, co-founded by Ruby in 2012, has become a platform for recognizing women’s contributions to theater. Through the festival, the Gyneka Awards were established—prized accolades that celebrate women making significant strides in the industry. Ruby’s commitment to her craft and community was recognized in 2017 when she and Karen Moore were honored by Women of Achievement for their groundbreaking festival.

Inspiration and Resilience

Ruby’s journey in the arts was kindled by her mother and grandmother, who introduced her to the world of cinema and nurtured her love for storytelling, music, and writing. Tragedy struck when Ruby was 17, marking the untimely death of her mother. Despite this loss, and her own subsequent medical issues, Ruby’s passion for creativity remained undeterred.

Legacy and Future Endeavors

Ruby’s lifelong dedication to her craft and her tireless efforts to foster inclusivity in theater is a testament to her resilience. Her latest project, a May-December-themed play titled ‘Dress Tale,’ is yet another expression of her boundless creativity. As a playwright, the founder of a theater festival, and a beacon of change, Ruby O’Gray’s legacy is one that will undoubtedly continue to inspire many in the world of theater.