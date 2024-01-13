en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rubik’s Cube Turns 50: An Icon in the Puzzle Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
Rubik's Cube Turns 50: An Icon in the Puzzle Market

Timeless, enduring, and ever captivating, the Rubik’s Cube marks its 50th year as an iconic figure in the toy and puzzle market. What began in 1974 as a wooden mathematical tool, held together with rubber bands, glue, and paperclips by its creator Erno Rubik, has evolved into a thriving symbol of culture, art, science, and sports. Now under the wings of Toronto-based company, Spin Master, the Rubik’s Cube continues to grip the minds of millions worldwide, with a dominating 42% market share in the brain teaser category.

Surging Sales and Continued Success

In 2022, the global retail sales of the Rubik’s Cube swelled nearly 4%, hitting $75.3 million from close to 6 million units sold. This figure excludes the sales from related cubes. As of November 2023, year-to-date sales saw a 14% surge from the previous year. The Rubik’s Cube, a significant product in the impressive portfolio of Spin Master, which acquired the brand in 2021, contributed to almost 4% of the company’s $2 billion revenue in 2022.

More Than Just a Puzzle

The Rubik’s Cube’s ongoing success lies in its intricate complexity and the inherent human instinct to solve problems. It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a tool that has seamlessly integrated into education and influenced various domains, including art, sports, and lifestyle. The world record for solving the cube stands at a breath-taking 3.13 seconds, a stark contrast to the month-long period it initially took Rubik himself to solve his unique invention.

Looking Ahead

As the Rubik’s Cube celebrates its 50th anniversary, new horizons are being explored. Plans are underway to develop a feature film about Rubik’s life, and Spin Master is tirelessly working on crafting new versions of the cube, ensuring that this classic brain teaser continues to stimulate minds and challenge the status quo for years to come.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

