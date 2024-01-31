Rubell Museum to Host Immersive Theatrical Experiences Inspired by Art

In an innovative fusion of art and theater, Miami's Rubell Museum is gearing up to host a series of immersive theatrical experiences titled The Museum Plays from February 22 to March 31. The museum has joined forces with Miami New Drama to stage six short plays, each inspired by contemporary artworks in the museum's collection.

Blurring the Boundaries Between Art and Theater

The plays aim to explore the intersection of visual art and theater, with each ten-minute performance happening right in front of the artwork that inspired it. This unique concept brings a new dimension to experiencing art, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in a theatrical interpretation of the artwork.

The Creators Behind The Museum Plays

The series includes plays by Aurin Squire, Carmen Pelaez, Rogelio Martinez, Hannah Benitez, Harley Elias, and Marco Ramirez, drawing inspiration from artists like Kehinde Wiley, Glenn Ligon, Kaari Upson, Jenna Gribbon, and Alfonso Gonzalez Jr. However, Ramirez's work stands out as it is not based on a specific piece of art.

Revolutionizing Engagement with Art

The Rubell Museum, founded by Don and Mera Rubell in 1993, is renowned for its extensive contemporary art collection and has expanded from Miami to Washington, D.C. This initiative is a part of a broader trend among U.S. arts institutions aiming to engage audiences through live performances that relate to their art collections. The innovative endeavor hopes to deepen audience connection to the displayed artworks and expand the city’s arts offerings.