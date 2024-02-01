RTE's 'First Dates' Episode Disappoints Viewers As No Couples Stay Together

In a recent episode of RTE's 'First Dates', viewers found themselves disappointed as none of the couples that formed on the show managed to stay together. The episode served up an eclectic mix of daters, each with their own unique stories, yet failed to ignite a lasting spark.
Trina and Leo's Unfulfilled Romance
Among the daters featured was Trina, a 67-year-old woman from Balbriggan in Dublin with a humorous self-label of 'black widow' due to her past relationships. She was paired with Leo, a 68-year-old gentleman from Sandyford in Dublin, who shared a chilling account of his near-death experience. Despite Trina's evident interest in a second date, Leo did not reciprocate her feelings, expressing a lack of romantic chemistry. This led to widespread viewer empathy for Trina, coupled with frustration towards Leo for not reciprocating her interest.
George and Killian's Uncertain Connection
The episode also welcomed George, a hip-hop dancer from Dublin's Glasnevin area who is 50% deaf. He shared an insightful glimpse into his relationship with his autistic brothers. His date was Killian, a drag queen hailing from Ballybrack, who opened up about a past bullying experience. While the pair enjoyed each other's company, they remained uncertain about their romantic feelings, contributing further to the episode's overall lack of successful connections.
Former 'Ireland's Got Talent' Star's Quest for Love
Gary Lyons, a former star of 'Ireland's Got Talent', also graced the episode, discussing his struggle with alcohol addiction and his commendable desire to improve. He was paired with Oriel, a firebreather who works with people battling addiction. Although Lyons expressed interest in meeting again, the relationship did not progress beyond the show.
In the final analysis, despite some pairs expressing interest in reconnecting, it was revealed that none of the couples continued dating post-show. This has led to viewer dissatisfaction and questioning of the show's effectiveness in fostering long-term relationships, leaving fans hoping for more successful matches in future episodes.