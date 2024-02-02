RSC's Reimagined 'Romeo and Juliet': A Tour Engaging Youth in Shakespeare's Works

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has embarked on a 12-week tour across various English regions, unveiling a reimagined version of the classic tragedy 'Romeo and Juliet.' The tour will grace the stages of local schools and regional theatres, including the Silhouette Youth Theatre in Weston Favell Shopping Centre, Abingdale Primary School, and The Core at Corby Cube, during February.

Engaging the Youth with Shakespeare

A unique feature of this tour is the integration of ten local school children at each venue into the performance. These children will embody the Prince's Counsel, a creative reinterpretation of the Prince of Verona's role. This novel initiative, known as RSC First Encounters with Shakespeare, is crafted to familiarize new and younger audiences with the timeless works of Shakespeare.

A Modern Take on a Classic Tragedy

The tour's production of 'Romeo and Juliet' features professional RSC actors in modern-day costumes against dynamic backdrops, engaging audiences with a vibrant and accessible presentation of the play. The production also addresses pertinent themes of first love, misguided allegiances, and the impact of youth violence.

Behind the Reimagined 'Romeo and Juliet'

At the helm of this innovative production is Director Philip J Morris of Trybe House Theatre. Morris uses an abridged script edited by Dramaturg Robin Belfield, ensuring the play's accessibility to its target audience. The tour includes workshops for young participants, further immersing them in the world of Shakespeare and the dramatic arts.