Royhanna Martin Crowned as Miss InstaCash in Miss Dominica Pageant 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Royhanna Martin Crowned as Miss InstaCash in Miss Dominica Pageant 2024

Royhanna Martin, a representative of the Soufriere community, has been officially sashed as Miss InstaCash, a contestant in the Miss Dominica Pageant 2024. The event took place at the second Carnival press conference, solidifying her as contestant number three in the anticipated pageant. Miss InstaCash is a title associated with the Dominica National Lottery’s latest game, InstaCash, which was launched in March 2023 and has since gained immense popularity.

InstaCash and the Dominica National Lottery’s Commitment to Cultural Heritage

Ken George, the Sales and Marketing Representative of the Dominica National Lottery, conveyed the organization’s commitment to cultural heritage and the community by supporting events like the Miss Dominica Pageant. George emphasized Martin’s qualities, such as beauty, charm, intelligence, and poise, as fundamental reasons for the National Lottery’s support. He further noted that the Dominica National Lottery had also fully sponsored Miss Moesha Thomas in the previous year’s pageant.

Public and Business Community’s Involvement

George appealed to the public and business community to support their culture and the National Lottery’s various games, which have significantly changed lives with their winnings. The Miss Dominica Pageant, set to occur on February 8, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, serves as a testament to the Lottery’s commitment to cultural heritage.

Support for Cultural Events Continues

Other contestants, including Meeya Francis, have also received full sponsorship from various companies, demonstrating continued support for cultural events in Dominica. In addition, young ladies have been sashed as contestants for the 44th Miss Teen Dominica 2023, further showcasing the nation’s commitment to cultural preservation and promotion.

0
